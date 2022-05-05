“I would like to reveal that we have handed over to Daero Antonio Osuga, better known as O’Tony, the world’s most dangerous drug trafficker,” Duque said on Twitter.

Osuga, 50, was Colombia’s Most Wanted until October 23, when security forces arrested him in the northwest of the country during a large-scale military operation.

O’Donnell has been prosecuted since 2009 in a New York court on drug trafficking charges.

In his tweet, the Colombian president described his fellow countryman as “a murderer of community leaders and police, a rapist of children and adolescents. Today, legitimacy, rule of law, public power and justice have triumphed.”

Local media broadcast pictures of a large convoy of armored vehicles escorted by heavily armed police, heading to Bogota airport.

Relatives of Ot’Neill’s victims had requested a “suspension” of his extradition to the United States, asking authorities to respect their right to truth and compensation.

But Osuga’s defense team told AFP that the Colombian judiciary on Thursday gave the green light to extradite him to the United States.