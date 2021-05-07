The Colombian government declared the first secretary of the Cuban Embassy in Bogotá persona ‘non grata’, whom it accused of developing “activities incompatible” with your diplomatic post, which motivated this Friday an “energetic protest” from Havana.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry reported on Twitter of this expulsion, which is based on an assumption non-compliance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

“Despite these circumstances, Colombia’s purpose is to privilege the diplomatic and cooperative relationship with the Republic of Cuba,” he said.

1/3 Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the National Government, informs that the decision was made to declare persona non grata an official of the Cuban embassy accredited in Colombia – Colombian Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) May 7, 2021

The Cuban government, however, wasted no time express your “strong protest” Due to the Bogotá measure and the Director General for Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, confirmed that the Colombian ambassador in Havana had been summoned to personally convey the discomfort to him.

“The first secretary Omar Rafael García Lazo will have to leave Bogotá in the next few hours,” says an official letter from the Colombian Foreign Ministry sent to the island’s representation dated May 5 and which was shown to the AP agency by diplomats who preferred not reveal your name because they were not authorized to comment on the issue.

“We denounce this unfounded decision, which constitutes an unfriendly act and affects the normal functioning of the Cuban Embassy in Colombia,” lamented Martínez Enríquez, who defended that the island’s diplomats fulfill their obligations “seriously and rigorously”.

For this reason, he urged the Executive of Iván Duque to detail “the alleged reasons for this unusual decision “.

The expulsion of García Lazo is the latest incident in a bilateral relationship that tightened during the presidency of Colombian President Iván Duque, and after years in which both nations cooperated in the peace process with the now defunct guerilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia

Source: agencies