The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published a report informing about the global hotspots that will continue to suffer from food insecurity, between the months of February and May 2022. Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen continue to be the countries with the highest level of alert, while in Latin America it is Haiti, Honduras and Colombia.

Violence, armed conflict, protracted economic crises, migration and climate change are some of the real or potential drivers of rising levels of food insecurity in the world.

This is what the recent report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says:famine hotspots. FAO-WFP early warnings on acute food insecurity. Perspectives from February to May 2022”.

In the document they assure that, often, the drivers of the increase in famine in various countries of the world coexist and reinforce one another. According to the FAO, in 2020, about 65% of people living in acute food insecurity are in countries experiencing armed conflict, and figures indicate that levels of violence against civilians continued to rise in 2021.

The twenty critical points analyzed are: the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger), the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Myanmar, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Madagascar, Kenya, Somalia, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, Haiti, Honduras and Colombia.

Venezuela and North Korea were not included as hotspots due to a lack of up-to-date data on food insecurity.

High food prices and low purchasing power

Among the main economic concerns in countries where the food situation is critical are the increase in food prices and low purchasing power. In addition, extreme weather conditions such as heavy rains, tropical storms, hurricanes, floods and droughts are also important factors, particularly in East Africa and Central Asia, according to the FAO in its report.

In four to twenty hotspots in the world, humanitarian actions are urgent in order to prevent hunger and death. The report singles out Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen as the countries where the famine is more severe than in previous years.

In Ethiopia, for example, the conflict in the north of the country has spread from Tigray to neighboring Amhara and Afar, disrupting the main transport routes to Djibouti, and agricultural production is devastated, causing massive displacement. scale.

In Yemen, the armed conflict has intensified since July 2021 in several regions and may further expand around the city of Hodeida, which could result in the displacement of an additional sector of the population, beyond the current 4 million. .

Socio-political crises increase famine in Colombia, Haiti and Honduras

Political instability, the challenges of the economy and the continuous impact of the migration crisis in Venezuela, amplified by internal displacement, are phenomena that deteriorate food security in Colombia.

Added to this is the delay in the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Government and the former FARC guerrilla, which has caused new waves of violent attacks and 61,000 new internally displaced persons between January and September 2021.

Currently, the South American nation hosts the largest number of Venezuelan migrants in the region. According to official figures, by August 2021, more than 1.8 million migrants from Venezuela were reported in the country, despite the official border closures between the two countries that were in place until October 2021. Now that the borders are new open and thousands of migrants obtained a temporary status to be able to be in Colombia, the FAO assures that this could drive a greater increase in migratory flows in the coming months.

On the other hand, the sociopolitical crisis in Haiti stirred up by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, the rise in fuel and the high international prices of raw materials, the earthquakes and the levels of insecurity resulting from the activities of the gangs they leave no choice but a completely unstable nation, where the situation will continue to negatively affect socio-economic development and humanitarian access.

Food insecurity is affected by all this and also by climatic variations. According to the report, the situation is likely to worsen due to below-average forecasts for agricultural production in the first half of 2021, due to low rainfall.

For its part, in Honduras several factors are taken into account when speaking of famine. According to figures from the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), 32% of employed people in the country lost their jobs or left the labor force as a result of the economic shocks generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. 19.

In addition, the crisis in Congress and the general distrust in public institutions may represent a challenge for the new government of Xiomara Castro, who may be blocked from advancing with his policies to combat poverty.

