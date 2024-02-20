The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla said this Tuesday, February 20, that the peace talks with the Colombian Government are in “crisis” and announced a “freezing phase,” noting that the Executive has committed “actions that violate agreed at the Conversation Table”. The group referred to differences over the dynamics of society's participation and specifically rejected the organization by the Government of a regional dialogue in the southwest of the country, outside the agreed national process.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla declared this Tuesday, February 20, a crisis situation in the dialogue process with the Colombian Government and warned that the process could enter a “freezing phase” if the Government does not comply with what was agreed. previously.

“Without being our responsibility for what happened, the dialogues between the ELN and the National Government would enter a freezing phase while the Government prepares to comply with what was agreed“, stated the Central Command (COCE) of the ELN, in a statement dated February 19 in the “Mountains of Colombia” and which was released this Tuesday.

“The Colombian Government, through the Peace Commissioner, the Armed Forces and the Police, has been carrying out actions that violate the agreement,” said the ELN, expressly mentioning regional dialogues in the department of Nariño (southwest).

“Having agreed on a national process of participation of society, now set up a regional dialogue in Nariño outside of said national process and ignoring the ELN Delegation and the Table where the international community participates as guarantors, as well as the UN and the Colombian Episcopal Conference,” the statement says.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Government and the ELN concluded in Havana the sixth cycle of peace negotiations in which they agreed to extend the bilateral ceasefire that began on August 3 for another 180 days. At that time, the guerrilla also committed to “unilaterally and temporarily suspending economic withholdings,” as it calls the kidnappings of civilians.

For the ELN, the situation “could be seen coming”

For the ELN command, the situation that it now denounces “could be seen coming” and was exposed by its peace delegation in the conversations where, according to what it states, it warned the Government “that, if it continued its course, it would cause the peace process to enter into crisis.” dialogue by violating the agreed agreements”.

“When such a setup is made public, disguised as regional dialogues, the process enters into an open crisis and we are forced to call our delegation for consultations,” the statement added.

The governor of Nariño, Luis Alfonso Escobar, told local media this Tuesday that in the first week of March they will set up “the first regional peace table with an armed actor” without specifying who it is, because they want to make the country see “that “One thing is dialogues at the national level and another thing is territorializing peace.”

The Colombian Government has not commented on these announcements or on the impact that the freezing of the peace negotiation with the ELN may have on the current bilateral and temporary ceasefire and on the suspension of kidnappings.

Negotiations with the ELN, which according to official figures has more than 5,000 active members, began in Caracas in November 2022 at the request of the Colombian president, the leftist Gustavo Petro, who launched a 'total peace' plan with rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations.

His predecessor, Iván Duque (2018-2022), had suspended talks with the ELN after a deadly attack against a police school.

Colombia is a country hit by six decades of armed conflict that has left at least 9.5 million victims: displaced, murdered, kidnapped and missing.

Read alsoColombia: towards 'total peace' or partial?

With EFE