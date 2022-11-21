This Monday, an aircraft with eight people on board crashed in the residential neighborhood of Belén Rosales, in Medellín, the second largest city in Colombia. The two pilots and the six passengers on board died instantly, after what has been indicated as an “engine failure” according to initial investigations.

The Piper plane that covered the Medellín-Pizarro route, in the department of Chocó, was flying low in the Colombian city of Medellín, but nobody imagined what was going to happen. This Monday, the aircraft of the San Germán company fell in the middle of the residential neighborhood of Belén Rosales with eight people on board, who lost their lives on the spot.

“Unfortunately we have eight lives lost. It is a flight that hits around 10:15 am in the Belén Rosales neighborhood, very close to the airport (…) Six buildings have been hit. The plane broke into three parts. There are at least seven houses destroyed and we are going to evaluate them,” said the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, who assured that two personal friends of his were on board.

The aircraft took off from the Olaya Herrera airport, in the heart of the city, but covered a few meters before reporting an “engine failure”, and although the pilot tried to return to the starting point, he was ultimately unable to avoid the collision.

🚨 Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle confirmed the death of the two crew members and six passengers who were mobilizing in the HK5121 plane operated by the San Germán group, which collided in a residential sector of the Belén Rosales neighborhood, during the morning of this Monday. pic.twitter.com/zGp7mcub3n — DAGRD – Medellin (@DAGRDMedellin) November 21, 2022



Among the deceased is the manager of the Colombian airline San Germán, Nicolás Jiménez.

Regarding the residents of the affected buildings, it is not yet known if there are injuries or not. But an emergency team of at least 35 people – including firefighters and other types of auxiliaries – are deployed at the affected points.

“I felt when the plane went down and the sound of the engine. Everything exploded and people started screaming and everything was orange. The windows fell out, there was debris and everything was hot. I looked out and saw that there was a fire, I took things of courage and I left,” explained a witness to the newspaper ‘El Tiempo’.

The Colombian Civil Aeronautics claimed to be investigating the exact causes of the accident to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. So far, at least twelve flights have been canceled and air traffic remains closed.

#Important information | A team of experts from the @DIACC_COL of the Civil Aeronautics investigates the causes of the accident of the airplane type PA-31 registration HK 5121, which covered the route Medellín – Pizarro (Chocó). We will continue to report in a timely manner on what happened. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/daaeLtKX5r – Civil Aeronautics of Colombia (@AerocivilCol) November 21, 2022



“The reaction teams from the Olaya Herrera airport are at the site of the event. The entity will inform in a timely manner, and through official channels, about what happened,” the entity said through a statement on social networks.

After the accident, which is not the first in the neighborhood, the residents have shown concern for their safety being so close to the Olaya Herrera airport.

The controversy of the Olaya Herrera airport

The presence of the Olaya Herrera airport in the center of Colombia’s second largest city, Medellín, has been under debate in recent times.

And it is that in recent years there have been at least four air accidents over the Belén Rosales neighborhood, for which some consider that it endangers the lives of the inhabitants of the area.

Firefighters work at the place where a small plane crashed that left eight dead in the Belén Rosales neighborhood of Medellín (Colombia), on November 21, 2022. © Freddy Builes / AFP

However, the airport is mainly intended to cover local and, in many cases, inaccessible routes. As is the case of the department of Chocó, where the aircraft was headed, a jungle area on the Pacific coast that is difficult to access by road.

For this reason, some citizens are more inclined to improve security conditions, but not to close this access road to remote parts of the country. An issue that will surely be on the table in the next plenary sessions of the Medellín Mayor’s Office.

With EFE, AFP and local media