In a landmark decision, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace indicted eight former commanders of the former FARC guerrilla for kidnappings during the decades-long armed conflict in the country. It is the first time that the JEP has attributed criminal responsibility to the leaders of the demobilized armed group since the signing of the peace accords in 2016.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) of Colombia took an important step in the reparation of the victims of the armed conflict in the country, which lasted for more than 50 years and left deep wounds in Colombian society.

In a historic decision, the JEP accused eight former commanders of the former guerrilla group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity, within the framework of the process for the kidnappings perpetrated by that armed group in the conflict. internal country.

In a 564-page document published this Thursday, January 28, the JEP argued its decision to file these charges against former FARC leaders for harassment related to the deprivation of liberty, such as homicide, torture, attacks on personal dignity, violence sexual and forced displacement.

The JEP, the special justice body that emerged from the peace accords signed in 2016 and which does not judge individual cases, opened the first of seven major processes linked to the armed conflict on July 4, 2018. In this investigation related to “the kidnapping of people by the FARC between 1993 and 2012”, it credited 2,107 victims, 394 of them members of the public force.

As of the JEP’s decision, this Case 01, known as “Illegal retention of persons by the FARC” will be renamed “Hostage taking and other serious deprivation of liberty”.

Among the accused is Rodrigo Londoño, the last head of the FARC and current president of the Comunes party, born after the demobilization of the former guerrilla. Senators Julián Gallo and Pablo Catatumbo and former chiefs Jaime Alberto Parra, Milton de Jesús Toncel, Juan Hermildo Cabrera, Pastor Alape and Rodrigo Granda were also charged.

The arguments of the JEP

“Depriving people of their freedom and conditioning their release as well as their well-being, integrity and life was a war crime, specifically that of hostage-taking,” JEP magistrate Julieta Lemaitre Ripoll said in a statement. read when presenting conclusions.

The judge indicated that, in the process, it was consistently evidenced “the suffering caused to the families by the concealment of the fate of the kidnapped, the sale of the corpse, the double payment of the ransom, changing a relative who paid for another and charge again, teasing, threats and insults and other forms of emotional violation regardless of the suffering ”.

The members of the court thus dismissed the arguments of the former FARC leaders, who tried to present the kidnappings as errors of the ex-combatants in the war or necessities or excesses of the war.

The JEP determined that the kidnappings of civilians were an instrument to finance the FARC’s war against the state, while the capture of military or government personnel was used to pressure the authorities and urge them to release the imprisoned guerrillas.

The judicial authorities also noted that the victims of the kidnappings still suffer damage to their mental health, due to the physical and emotional suffering to which they were subjected.

The eight accused former commanders have 30 days to accept or reject the accusations. If they admit them, they will face restrictions on their freedoms for five to eight years, but without going to prison. Otherwise, they are exposed to the opening of a criminal trial and could receive sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

The victims, between the approval and the claim of Justice

Among the victims, the JEP’s decision was well received, in general, although they hope that there will be firm sanctions, that restoration measures will be applied, that the former guerrilla will accept the impositions of the court and that those who adhered to the Peace Agreement will inform where they are. the remains of loved ones killed or murdered in captivity.

In dialogue with the EFE agency, the retired police general, Luis Herlindo Mendieta, who was captured by the FARC along with 60 of his men in Mitú and remained kidnapped for almost 12 years between 1998 and 2010, celebrated that “there is a pronouncement , (although) a little delayed, and we hope that now the application of those penalties will be speeded up a little more ”.

“That today the JEP is taking this step is a step forward, now we will be awaiting if Justice is applied. It is always said that this Jurisdiction is restorative, but as one of the recently kidnapped said: ‘As long as there is no reparation, there is no Justice ‘”Mendieta warned.

For her part, Clara Rojas, a former congresswoman and kidnapped by the FARC between 2002 and 2008, asked the JEP for greater clarity when cataloging the episodes. “We are talking about kidnapping, it would be necessary to understand what they mean by taking hostages,” he told the ‘Caracol’ network.

Also, in statements to ‘RCN Radio’, Rojas also demanded an “ethical” gesture from the two defendants who today occupy a place in Congress -Pablo Catatumbo and Rodrigo Granda- and that they resign their seats.

Former FARC leaders ratify their “commitment” to peace, Duque calls for “effective” sanctions

The former FARC commanders avoided referring directly to the JEP’s decision, but in a statement, six of them (Londoño, Catatumbo, Granda, Alape, Gallo, and Parra) expressed their “commitment” to peace.

These six former leaders said that they are “studying” the order issued by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace and promised to speak “as soon as that study has concluded and we define our position.”

“During the appearances, both individual and collective, related to the aforementioned case, we had the opportunity to provide the truth, contribute to clarifying the kidnapping facts and satisfy the victims’ demands; this conduct of ours will not change since our commitment to peace and the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition is undeniable, ”they remarked in the statement.

For his part, in statements to ‘W Radio’, Rodrigo Londoño, leader of the Communes Party, considered that the JEP’s decision “is a very serious matter that we must treat with the utmost seriousness and respect for the victims” and stressed that “We will remain firm in our commitment to the victims despite difficulties and failures.”

Londoño also remarked that “we have always recognized kidnapping” and recalled that “in a public letter (released on September 15) we self-critically assume it as one of the great mistakes made in the middle of the conflict. From there our position follows ”.

For his part, Colombian President Iván Duque demanded that sanctions against former FARC commanders be “effective” and “proportional” to the crimes committed.

“Although we see that accusations are being made for the crime of kidnapping those who exercised the superior command of terrorist groups, it is also important, and it is what is proven, that those sanctions are proportional and effective and that they do not bring about re-victimization” , he indicated.

For Duque, those who commit crimes against humanity must not only have “exemplary and proportional sanctions, but also must not be covered with honors and, on the contrary, collective sanction also implies that they do not have rights above other citizens” .

With Reuters, EFE and local media