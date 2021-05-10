Colombian President Iván Duque traveled to Cali during the early hours of May 10 to meet with the Security Council established after the attacks by civilians against indigenous groups that blocked an entry way to the city in support of the protests that are taking place in the country since April 28. Several international human rights organizations expressed concern over the violent incident. Although a humanitarian corridor has already been opened, anxiety reigns in Cali.

In the middle of the night and without a press: Iván Duque, the president of Colombia, traveled this Monday, May 10, to the epicenter of the protests in the country and the scene of the latest acts of violence for a lightning meeting with local authorities. Hours later, he had already returned to the capital, Bogotá.

After meeting with the mayor of Cali and the governor of Valle del Cauca, Duque spoke: “I want to take advantage of this space to transmit a message to all the young people of the department of Valle del Cauca. The message is that we know the needs of youth, their claims, their proposals (…) we are clear that we must prioritize interventions that are necessary to generate a vocation of hope and future for our youth “.

It is a message far from the pressing situation that occurred on Sunday in Cali, when a group of armed civilians fired with firearms against the so-called indigenous minga, the organizations of native peoples that had traveled to the city to support the national strike . According to the Regional Council of Indigenous People of Cauca (CRIC), there are twelve injured, among which there are four seriously.

We want to tell the young people of Valle del Cauca that we know about their needs, claims and proposals, and there will be a space to listen to them and talk about the issues that affect them. The invitation is for them to bond and that together we can reach quick and concrete solutions. pic.twitter.com/CxK4A4ByTu – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 10, 2021



Duque announced on the same Sunday an even broader deployment of public force than that already exists in Cali, which has become the focal point of anti-government protests in Colombia since April 28. The city woke up with 12,000 troops in its streets, between the Police and the Army, which has already been present in the marches since Duque requested “military assistance” about a week ago.

The entire department of Valle del Cauca has closed borders and only essential goods may enter, as a security measure imposed by the Government of the region. The protesters maintain blockades on several roads, although this morning they reached an agreement with the Cali authorities to unblock the main entrance road to the city and thus alleviate the shortage, while indigenous organizations also announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for 24 hours.

The agreement was reached with the support of the embassies of Germany, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the European Union, as well as representatives of the UN Mission in Colombia. His representative, Juliette de Rivero, recalled that “it is important to use dialogue to advance the guarantee of human rights.”

Indigenous authorities denounce that 12 members were injured by armed civilians

Precisely these blockades are the argument that some residents of the wealthy Ciudad Jardín neighborhood, in the south of Cali, used to attack the indigenous minga, the mobilization of the original peoples of Cauca in support of the national strike. These groups of civilians denounce feeling “kidnapped” by the cut that was kept in the entrance road from the south of the city.

Several civilians, most dressed in white and traveling in high-end vans, fired at the vehicles of the minga on Sunday afternoon, in an incident that left 12 wounded, four of them seriously according to indigenous authorities. The videos of the attack, recorded by journalists, witnesses and both indigenous groups and the attackers, quickly went viral on Colombian networks and shocked the country.

Alert: Indigenous Minga attacked in the city of Cali, 9 mingueros injured https://t.co/Z6TytOPXie – Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) (@CRIC_Cauca) May 9, 2021



The CRIC denounces that, in addition, the Police protected and escorted the civilians who were shooting. In a statement, they assured that their vehicles came to mediate in a tense situation between the residents of the area and an indigenous councilor, when they were “attacked with firearms by men who were in civilian custody by the Police.”

“We strongly reject the strategy of State terrorism to delegitimize the protest and criminalize it, in that sense the Police acts,” they added in the statement. The Police, in the spotlight for hundreds of complaints of abuse in the framework of the protests, has not spoken out on the issue in particular, but has assured that the indigenous minga is responsible for acts of vandalism and looting in homes and the ensembles of the area, accusations that the CRIC rejects.

International organizations express concern

Again, several national and international human rights organizations sounded the alarm over Sunday’s incident, which adds to a long list of violent events reported during the 13 days of protests in Colombia.

The director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, expressed on Twitter his “enormous concern about the attacks by armed people in civilian clothes against protesters.”

“The Government has the obligation to protect peaceful protest. Those responsible for these very serious events must be brought to justice,” he added.

For her part, Erika Guevara Rosas, Director for the Americas at Amnesty International, pI use the complaints in words of many Colombian entities: “The armed civilian attacks, some in the presence of the Police (…), are a reflection of dynamics of violence that do not cease in Colombia and that have been accentuated in the context of social protests.”

UN Women joined the denouncements as well, especially because one of the serious injuries to the indigenous minga, the young Daniela Soto, was part of the Prodefensoras program, an initiative focused on protecting the lives of women human rights defenders.

And it is that indigenous communities in Colombia have been the target of a multitude of illegal armed groups, for decades, especially for their work in defense of the territory and the environment, which tries to prevent these groups from using their land for different purposes, including they drug trafficking. And beyond the illegal armed groups, many times the indigenous authorities have also denounced violence and harassment by the public forces, such as the Police and the Army.

Dialogue between Duque and unions begins

The protests in Colombia continue. The attacks against the minga have circulated even more calls to support indigenous groups and continue to express the discontent of different sectors of the Colombian population against the Government.

Duque meets precisely this Monday with the National Unemployment Committee, made up of the unions and social organizations that called the first major march on April 28 against the tax reform that triggered this wave of protests. The meeting, which will also be attended by a delegation from the UN and the Episcopal Conference, seeks to begin a dialogue to de-escalate tensions.

However, the future of this dialogue is uncertain, since the protests in the streets are not currently subordinated only to the organizations of the National Unemployment Committee, but they bring together a multitude of very disparate people and sectors of society and with varied requests. ranging from the withdrawal of a health reform to the fall of the Government.

With EFE and local media