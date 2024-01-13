Colombia | Dozens died in the landslide that hit the road, most of the dead were children

The search for people under the landslide continues.

At least 33 people, most of them children, have died in a landslide in northwestern Colombia on Friday, reports the AFP news agency.

The landslide left part of the highway that connects the cities of Medellín and Quibdó in the Chocó region in the northwest of the country.

In addition, at least 35 people were injured in the landslide, which is believed to be caused by heavy rains.

The search for people under the avalanche still continues, said the vice president of Colombia Francia Marquez social media In the X service on Saturday.

The president of the country Gustavo Petro commented on the landslide on Friday, stating that all available aid is being sent to Chocó amid the tragedy.