With three Colombian artists at the head of the nominations, such as Camilo, Karol G and Shakira, with seven each, the music of this country aspires to proclaim its hegemony in the first edition of the Latin Grammy Awards to be held outside the United States. , which will be on November 16, in Seville. On the Spanish side, Pablo Alborán is the one who has achieved the most nominations, with five. However, the one who could win the most awards in Seville is the American composer and producer Édgar Barrera, who has 13 nominations.

This Tuesday, from the Andalusian capital, the Latin Recording Academy announced the final nominations from among the 19,000 entries submitted to the 56 categories subject to the vote of music industry professionals.

Faced with the Colombian dominance, which Feid reinforces with two nominations less than his compatriots, other stars also stand out such as the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, who aspires to six awards and his compatriot María Becerra, the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny or Pablo Alborán, with five.

The CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, Miguel Abud, has begun the presentation of the nominations from one of the patios of the Real Alcázar of Seville, arguing that the gala be held in the Andalusian city because “you have to travel with music ” in Spanish and Portuguese, which increasingly “travels further.” Next, the following awards have been announced by anonymous people recorded at street level after introductions by stars such as Rosalía, C. Tangana, Shakira, Jorge Drexler, Fito Páez, Mon Laferte or Yandel.

As album of the year they aspire The fourth sheetby Pablo Alborán; Blindlyby Paula Arenas; From inside to outsideby Camilo; Fourteenthby Andrés Cepeda; Daily lifeby Juanes; Tomorrow will be niceby Karol G; Of all the flowersby Natalia Lafourcade; playby Ricky Martín; Eadda9223by Fito Páez, and Escalona had never been recorded like thisby Carlos Vives.

The singer Pablo Alborán during his performance at the 27th Cadena Dial Awards gala, in June in Tenerife. Ramón de la Rocha (EFE)

Especially close will be the recording of the year category, with 11 candidates: It’s not that I miss youby Christina Aguilera; Road and blanketby Pablo Alborán; let me cry for youby Paula Arenas with Jesús Navarro; If you love meby Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra; While I heal from my heartby Karol G; Of all the flowersby Natalia Lafourcade; Brown eyesby Lasso; The formulaby Maluma and Marc Anthony; Desperateby Rosalía; roadrunnerby Alejandro Sanz with Danny Ocean, and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53by Bizarrap with Shakira.

This song, responsible for the musical resurgence of the Colombian star, could become not only the best pop song, but also the song of the year. Likewise, in that category she accumulates two other nominations for her participation in the creation of Acrostic and of Tqgthe cut that united her for the first time with her compatriot Karol G and that in turn is nominated for best urban song (another composition award) and for best urban fusion or interpretation.

Karol G, in addition to the aforementioned candidatures, accumulates options for the best reggaeton performance for Catwoman along with Maldy, and for best urban music album, for Tomorrow will be nice.

Karol G on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, in Newark, on September 12. SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

In the case of Camilo, his name also appears as a candidate for the video recording of his tour The first tour of my lifeby POT as song of the year; by Ambulance as best tropical song; by Alaska as best regional Mexican song and for 5:24 as best pop song.

This edition could be the one in which Pablo Alborán from Malaga finally wins his first golden gramophone after 23 previous nominations without a prize. Other Spaniards with options are Alejandro Sanz, Quevedo and Arde Bogotá, candidates in two categories each, as well as Rosalía, Manuel Carrasco, Vanesa Martín, Bunbury and Zahara, all with one, plus flamenco artists Israel Fernández and rapper Omar Montes.

