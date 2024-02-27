The Colombia selection female will look this Tuesday against Puerto Rico a victory or a draw that will ensure it in the next phase of the Gold Cup, a group B game that will take place at the stadium Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California, United States (7 pm, Espn TV).

Colombia comes from beating Panama 6-0, which opens up the options of continuing in the tournament due to goal differences, and losing 1-0 to Brazil.

The options

Those directed by Angelo Marsiglia They will take the field for victory, three points that will ensure it once and for all in the next phase.

Even if they were to lose, the Colombian team would depend on the other results to classify as best third.

Colombia defeats Panama in the women's Gold Cup. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

They played well against the Panamanians. The rival was not that strong and the mistakes were taken advantage of to not only adjust the first victory and the three points, but it was done by a good goal difference.

With Brazil it was at a different price. Catalina Usme, Linda Caicedo, Marcela Restrepo and Daniela Montoya They couldn't break the Brazilian goal to tie the game.

His rival was able to do it and with a goal from Dida Santos After a defense error at the start, he was left with the three points.

