The president of Colombia gave a speech on the occasion of his first year in power and stressed the need to achieve a social union to “leave behind a past of violence, injustice, discrimination and exploitation.” In addition, he warned that they will continue to promote a package of reforms to obtain profound changes in the South American country.

A year has passed since Gustavo Petro became Colombia’s first leftist president. So this Monday, August 7, the president gave a speech in the symbolic Boyacá Bridge, place where in 1819 the battle that led to the independence of the country was fought. In his address, the president confirmed that the path of dialogue is the only one with which the country will be able to achieve the desired social peace.

“One year after the start of the Government of Change, the country is finally finding a way to leave behind a past of violence, injustice, discrimination and exploitation,” said Petro, who remarked that Colombia “does not need hatred.”

“We do not need fractures, we need a national agreement that brings peace,” said the president of Colombia.

A call that comes shortly after his government faced one of its most challenging crises, after the president’s son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, assured the Prosecutor’s Office that he had received illegal money for the presidential campaign. Despite the fact that Petro Burgos pointed out that his father had no knowledge, the fact has led to strong criticism of the president.

The president also referred to the construction of peace, the disappearance of inequalities and national reconciliation, all these foundations of his first year in office.

During his speech, he explained that to overcome the divisions, “a fair distribution of land, real access to health and work in conditions of dignity” is needed, for which he urged the different sectors of society to engage in dialogue.

President @petrogustavo referred to the results of #AYearOfAchievements from the Boyacá Bridge and there he stated that “tourism within the national economy has not stopped growing, the accumulated number of foreign visitors between January and June 2023 reached 2,705,000… pic.twitter.com/Edl1tmCvuc – Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) August 7, 2023



Negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla and other illegal groups are some of the milestones that have marked Petro’s first year in command of Colombia. And precisely they were one of the flags raised by the president during his speech.

“We have a dialogue table with the ELN that has already allowed us to reach a historic and unprecedented ceasefire, which must be a cessation of hostilities against civil society,” he stressed. In addition, he gave an account of the dialogues established with the criminal gangs of Buenaventura and Medellín.

He also exposed the positive numbers in terms of security and in the fight against drug trafficking. In this regard, Petro stated that they have seized 1,100 tons of cocaine, which have increased the destruction of drug laboratories and have dismantled criminal groups. While sexual attacks fell by 29% and the homicide rate fell by 3.6%, according to government figures.

A call to continue with the reformist agenda

Regarding the steps to be followed by his Administration, he announced that they will continue to “insist” on health, labor, pension, education, public services, and mining reforms, among others. Most of these did not pass the approval in the Legislative body. In large part, because the coalition that brought Petro to power fell apart after the scandals that have affected the government and the ministerial changes carried out by the president.

In #AYearOfAchievements we have grown economically, inflation has dropped as well as unemployment, foreign direct investment has grown and the fiscal deficit has decreased; Politically, we speak with the communities, and social protest is resolved with words and not with violence,… pic.twitter.com/6bzbFUAN2i – Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) August 7, 2023



Another aspect that stood out as successful in his first year in office was economic. A field in which many sectors of the opposition predicted a destabilization, a devaluation of the currency and an absence of private investment.

“On the contrary, today we can say that we have defeated inflation, which is what hits the pockets of the poorest people in Colombia, prices are beginning to drop and the obvious thing is that we are beginning to notice that money is already enough to buy the basket basic from before,” he said.

In listing achievements, Petro also emphasized the creation of more than one million jobs, as well as the lowest decline in ten years in employment inequality between men and women, and a “70% growth” foreign investment in September compared to the same month last year.

with EFE