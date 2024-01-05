The organization of some Panamerican Games It is a titanic task that Colombia was embarking on to host the 2027 edition in Barranquilla, a work of several years that has gone downhill with the withdrawal of the headquarters to the country.

The decision was made by Panam Sports considering that Colombia breached the signed contract, in reference to the payments it had to make.

The parties had reached an agreement in October to fulfill the contract, which included the payment of four million dollars for the “right of organization” of the

Pan American Games, a figure that had to have been disbursed on July 30 of last year. They also had to pay four million dollars that correspond to “the granting of media rights.”

Barranquilla does not lose hope

In any case, not everything is lost and Colombia still trusts that the Games will stay in the country.

The president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solanoclarified that in the first quarter of this year, during the extraordinary assembly of Panama Sportsthe final decision would be known.

Solano recalled that the decision to remove the headquarters from Barranquilla was made by the Executive President of Panam Sport, Neven Illicwho must put the decision for consideration by the delegates of the 40 countries that make up the Assembly.

“Statutorily, the sovereign assembly has the responsibility of allocating the definitive form of the headquarters. This first step that the Panam Sports executive took to take away the headquarters, must be taken to an extraordinary assembly and I have classified that as a hope so that Barranquilla can return the games or, if not, the assembly ratifies the executive's decision,” said Ciro Solano.

It is the same optimism that the mayor of Barranquilla Alejandro Char has, who after learning of the decision stated: “The money is already available today, the 8 million dollars are complete. I just spoke with the Presidency of the Republic and the message is that they are talking to the Chilean government to help mediate this situation and not lose hope for the Pan American Games,” Char said.

The silver was

A document from the Games Organizing Committee reveals that the The Ministry of Sports claimed to have the resources to turn them around.

The minutes, signed on November 7, 2023, reveal that Minister Astrid Rodríguez claimed to have the $8 million to finance the Games, which had to be transferred to Panam Sports.

“Minister Astrid Rodríguez reiterates that the ministry has the 8 million dollars, which must be transferred in December, and proposes the Colombian Olympic Committee as a temporary operator to be able to transfer those resources,” the document says.

Even the management of resources by the Olympic Committee was approved unanimously, as stated in minute number 01, in which the Organizing Committee is named.

In addition, David Garzón, secretary general of the ministry, pointed out that the 60% financing project was presented to the national government.

