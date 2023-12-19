That Conmebol club tournaments are designed to favor teams from Argentina and Brazil is an irrefutable fact. From the number of participants they already have an advantage: six for each country (7 in the Libertadores for Brazil), against four from the rest of the affiliated federations.

But since last year, they made a decision that ended up destroying the teams of the other eight countries, especially in the Copa Sudamericana: They have to take each other out to get to the group stage.

In practice, 32 teams fight for the bones so that 16 of them manage to fight for something of loin, the group stage, where all the Brazilian and Argentine qualifiers comfortably await.

South American Cup draw Photo: Norberto Duarte. Efe

And to complete the outburst, since last year they invented that these 16 fratricidal duels would be played in a single match and by draw. And so, half of those “qualified” do not even have the opportunity to play a match in front of their audience. Disrespectful and ridiculous.

One bad night can ruin the planning of an entire season. As happened to Águilas Doradas, who aspired to go far and was caught badly by a Santa Fe that was in trouble. Or Junior, who hired Juanfer Quintero and Tolima took him out of the race.

South American Cup draw. Frederico Nantes, director of Conmebol competitions, shows the role of Tolima. Photo: Norberto Duarte. Efe

At least on this occasion the debutant Alianza Petrolera had some luck, which will have a box office, against América. It remains to be seen if they approve him to play at Daniel Villa Zapata or if he has to find a place to play. Tolima will once again have action at home, like this year: it will host Medellín. The two reds, Cali and Antioquia, could say goodbye to the tournament without opening their stadium…

Dimayor's absurd decision about the Colombia Cup

And to complete, In Dimayor they had the “brilliant” idea of ​​taking away the Copa champion's place in Libertadores and sending him to Sudamericana: that is, a 90-minute prize for 2025.

The Libertadores is not very different, although at least two from each country have a fixed place in the group stage. The other two, to kill themselves with their peers or with the weaker Argentines and Brazilians.

Brazil and Argentina already have a very big difference in terms of investment and, in many cases, infrastructure. Transfermarkt shows that the 28 most valuable teams on the continent are Brazilian or Argentine. Number 29 is Independiente del Valle, valued at 30.75 million euros.

The number of places distributed in Brazil and Argentina ends up motivating investment. In the first of those countries, excluding the four that were relegated, only two teams will not have international competition in 2024, Vasco da Gama and Goias. Is it necessary to give them more and more advantages?

Since Atlético Nacional won the Libertadores in 2016, the Libertadores has not left Argentina and Brazil. The Sudamericana, which was a little more even because the second-string Argentines and Brazilians play in it, now has one more obstacle for the other countries.

That is why the Ecuadorians have so much merit, as they have won three of the last five editions, two with Independiente del Valle and the most recent, with Liga de Quito. They are teams that invested and reaped rewards. What motivation remains if Conmebol disrespects and limits them?

