The tension continues throughout the country with protests by truck drivers, taxi drivers, the indigenous minga and other groups in society, as the tax project was only the tip of the iceberg of discontent towards the Colombian government. Different economically active groups have their own claims and to these are added the great national rejection of a health reform and the request for a reform of the Police, after complaints of human rights violations during the demonstrations. The voices of disapproval increase.

What comes in Colombia after the withdrawal of the tax reform? In the last hours the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, promoter of the criticized plan, one of the demands of the protesters, was confirmed.

His resignation comes a day after President Iván Duque ordered the withdrawal of the tax reform that sought to raise around 6,302 million dollars basically from a considerable increase in the payment of taxes for the middle and lower class, at times critical of the Covid-19 pandemic. The president proposed instead to formulate a new initiative of law product of “consensuses”, and although he assures that he rejects increasing the cost of living, unlike the initial proposal, he does not give up on a fiscal project, in his opinion necessary.

But the disagreements towards the Administration of President Iván Duque are multiple, so the protests and roadblocks in some areas of the country continued for the sixth consecutive day and are not close to ending.

Groups of the Indigenous Minga spread their marches through different cities. Although the mobilizations against the withdrawn fiscal project initially began, this Monday they announced that their protest is indefinite.

They demonstrate against a project on health reform, demand compliance with what was agreed in the 2016 peace agreement, reject militarization policies and maintain their position against fracking and glyphosate fumigations, which the Government seeks to resume.

“The peoples grouped in the Regional Indigenous Council of Huila-Crihu, we call on the Colombian people to continue the demonstration. For this reason, as an indigenous movement we announce that the National strike is indefinite ”, expressed Jesús Armando Perdomo; vice president of Crihu.

Demands for Police Reform Increase, Following Allegations of Repression

In cities like Bogotá, the capital, protests against police violence also continue. Since the protests began on April 28 along with a national strike, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, at least 16 people have died and 254 civilians and 457 policemen have been injured. However, other sources point out that these figures fall short.

Since at least 13 people were shot dead by authorities during anti-government protests last September, protesters have demanded a reform of this body that includes the dismantling of ESMAD, the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad, accused of repressing protesters.

Unlike other countries, in Colombia the Police is part of the Ministry of Defense and is indicated to have training with an approach to fight against the armed conflict, specifically against the guerrillas, with whom it has fought throughout its history.

Hundreds of citizens have asked that they be treated by the public force as civilians and not subversive and that those responsible for this institution who incur any abuse be punished impartially.

This demand has been fueled by recent cases of alleged police abuse.

Health reform, the other irritating project for many

It is another indispensable project for the Government, which so far has advanced silently, while most of the rejection was concentrated on the fiscal initiative.

According to the Ministry of Health, this plan seeks to provide better conditions for medical workers and prevent future crises, such as the current pandemic. “The project focuses on improving the quality and access of services, promoting equity within a framework of sustainability,” says this portfolio.

One of the main points contemplated is the regionalization of the system to reach more remote areas, but there are those who warn that for this purpose greater power would be given to the EPS, and then, on the contrary, they could centralize their capacities only in the large cities where there is greater investment.

The reform also stipulates increasing quality standards so that there are fewer companies with better service. However, for several parliamentarians a greater monopoly could be consolidated, precisely when investment of foreign capital in the health sector in Colombia has increased considerably in recent years.

Another of the alleged noble points of the measure is to prohibit the outsourcing of health employees. According to the Government, to improve their working conditions, but different associations and some legislators warn that it leaves out specialists and that a payment period of 15 days is established that can be risky.

His critics also indicate that this reform was not agreed with the citizenry, as the Government affirms, and opposition legislators, such as Senator Jorge Enrique Robledo, have crumbled the initiative in several critical points.

Among them, Robledo assured that the new model would be similar to the one used in the United States, so that in addition to the fact that users pay EPS (Health Promoting Entity) they would have to pay additional medical insurance policies for pathology and that, otherwise having them, the patient would not be cared for.

He also stated that the Cancer Hospital, which today cares for people without financial resources, would end to cede the function to the new Sarmiento Angle Oncology Clinic, which would only serve those who can pay for it.

He also pointed out that the vaccination and health programs of the municipalities and departments would end, leaving the EPS in control and at the discretion of the EPS and that multinationals will be able to control public health, set prices and market rules.

Economic claims of other groups

This Monday, long caravans of truckers block the roads that lead to other parts of the country, from Bogotá, the capital, and in the department of Antioquia, among others. Among their demands are the reduction of tolls on the highways nationwide and a decrease in the cost of fuel. They assure that they are requests that they have been making for several months, but that they have not yet been attended to.

In Cali, the third largest city in the country, around 300 food transporters indicate that they have been stagnant for six days with great economic losses, due to the blockades of protesters to enter and leave the city, while the shortage worsens. Carriers are waiting with uncertainty to be able to continue on their way. However, these workers claim that they support the demonstrations.

“The fault is not with the people, but with this Government. Truckers always carry the bulk of so many tolls, expensive gasoline, taxes and roads in poor condition, “Alexander Escalante told local radio.

In Meta, Governor Juan Guillermo Zuluaga said on Monday that two hospitals in the department are running out of oxygen to treat critical patients, given the impossibility of transferring this vital input.

Truckers are not the only guild claiming. In Medellín, another of the main Colombian cities, dozens of taxi drivers protest against digital platforms. Bill 003 would allow private vehicles to provide public transport service, which they assure would lead to unequal competition and great economic losses.

The protests are not close to ending. The National Unemployment Committee, which organized the strike on April 28, called for new demonstrations for next Wednesday.

