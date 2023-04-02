The Colombian U-17 team disappointed in its second appearance in the South American category. The local team, Ecuador, passed over him and thrashed him 4-0 at the Christian Benítez stadium in Guayaquil.

The result seriously jeopardizes the aspirations of those led by Juan Carlos Ramírez, who collapsed in the last 15 minutes, when they had gone all out in search of a draw.

The Colombian defeat began to take shape in the first half, when Allen Obando opened the scoring in minute 26, after an assist from Isaac Sánchez.



Colombia was very far from the team that had left good feelings in its first appearance, against Uruguay, in which, despite the 0-0, he showed some flashes of good play. This time, the team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez fell apart easily and Ecuador, when they wanted to attack them, made them look bad.

The last quarter of an hour in Colombia, to be forgotten

But the second stage was much worse, in which Colombia went with everything in search of a tie. He had already lost a central defender, Carlos González, to injury, forcing team captain Nicola Profeta to move back to that position.

The change did not go down well with Colombia, which, although it advanced lines in search of 1-1, was completely exposed to the counterattack of the Ecuadorians, who, what was left of their effectiveness, lacked mercy.

The last 15 minutes were disastrous for the National Team, which ate three goals and could have conceded at least one more. In a counterattack, Geremy de Jesús scored 2-0, at 76. At 81, Obando repeated after a great pass from Kendry Páez, who had also placed second.

The last goal came from a good pass from Geremy de Jesús and a great definition from Michael Bermúdez, who had entered the second stage.

Breiner Quintana, Colombian goalkeeper.

The result, of course, is very bad for Colombia, which on Monday, at 7 pm, will have to play against Brazil, which this Saturday beat Chile 3-0. But beyond the 4-0, what worries the most is that the team melted down. And hopefully not definitely.

