Colombia was far from the freshness of its game in the Copa América, some teams showed a lot of preseason, but in the end, one of the best players in the squad, Luis Díaz, saved a point for Néstor Lorenzo’s team, which remains undefeated in the qualifiers and extends its unbeaten streak in Lima against Peru.

Since 1981, Colombia has not lost at the National Stadium (or the Monumental, where it has also had to play). This time he did not show his best game, although the entry of James Rodríguez, Yaser Asprilla and Jhon Durán helped him recover some memory.

The big concern for the national team was to know if all the good things they had shown 54 days ago, when the Copa América was still being played, or 290 days ago, when they won away in Paraguay, could be repeated with a squad that had mostly just returned from vacation, some with fresh preseason experience and others just getting to know their new teammates, like James Rodríguez, who stayed on the bench.

The response was a team that had no spark in the first half, and coach Néstor Lorenzo’s attempt to start Luis Sinisterra and send Jhon Arias to the center did not work. And they also had some weaknesses that Peru knew how to take advantage of, such as marking on the left flank, where, if it weren’t for his face and the number 17, few would believe he was the same Johan Mojica from the Copa América. Peru’s two most dangerous chances came from that area, including a goal by Gianluca Lapadula that was not allowed on the scoreboard due to an offside decision by the scorer. Colombia, little to nothing, beyond a header from Jefferson Lerma at the start of the match.

Lorenzo called on the old guard for the second half, sending James and Yerry Mina onto the pitch in place of Sinisterra and Cuesta. And at least the team was playing a little more in the opponent’s half, although without creating much danger.

Peru’s goal came when Colombia was playing better

That was the moment when Peru scored the lead goal, when Alexander Callens received a pass from Alex Valera in the six-yard box, and found plenty of space and freedom. Colombia marked the ball terribly poorly from that set piece. Mina saw the scorer go by and did not react.

With the goal against them, Lorenzo brought some freshness to the attack with the two youngsters, Jhon Durán and Yaser Asprilla, in place of Córdoba and Arias, and with them, plus the drive of James and the blow to self-esteem that the 1-0 meant, the team went all out in search of the tie.

The reward for that intention in the final minutes came in the 83rd minute, when James took a corner kick, Durán headed it in at the near post and Luis Díaz scored his third goal in the qualifying round and became the team’s top scorer in the World Cup qualifying round.

The rematch for the defeat in the Copa America final against a solid Argentina is coming. Now there will be a few days to refresh concepts and look for a victory in Barranquilla on Tuesday.

