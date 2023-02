How did you feel about the content of this article?

China balloon shot down to fall overboard off US southeast coast. | Photo: Playback/YouTube/Fox

Colombia’s armed forces detected on Friday the presence of an object with “characteristics similar to those of a balloon” in its airspace, but which did not pose any threat to security, national defense and air safety.

“The National Air Defense System detected an object above 55,000 feet, which entered Colombian airspace in the northern sector of the country, moving at an average speed of 25 knots, identifying characteristics similar to those of a balloon,” said the Colombian Air Force (FAC), in a statement late Saturday night.

The FAC accompanied the object “until it left the airspace” and was able to determine “that this element did not represent a threat to national security and defense, as well as to air safety”.

However, security forces are investigating and coordinating “relevantly with different countries and institutions to establish the origin of the object”.

This event occurs in parallel with the fact that the United States detected a “spy balloon” in its airspace and ended up shooting it down yesterday (4), after the device flew over the country for several days.

China, which claimed responsibility for the balloon, defended that the device was of a “civilian nature” and that “its entry into the US due to force majeure was completely accidental”.

The discovery of this “spy balloon” in American airspace triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and led to the suspension of the trip that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, planned to make to the Asian country this weekend.

For its part, the US announced on Friday the detection of a second Chinese “spy balloon” flying over Latin America, but on which the Asian giant has not yet commented.