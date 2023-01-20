Colombia It had two versions at its premiere at the South American sub-20. A gray, bad, boring first half, with defeat, with anguish; and in the second half with light, with spark, with life. They drew 1-1 against Paraguay, they could, they should have won, it wasn’t enough.

Colombia started with all the enthusiasm, but with that alone, it is well known, games are not won. Especially when the script falls apart so fast and so lapidary. A hand of protection gustavo gate in the area it was sanctioned as a penalty, and there were barely 7 minutes left, an early headache, an unexpected anguish. Wlk charged with all serenity, deceived the Colombian goalkeeper and made it 1-0, so fast, so worrying.

Colombia had not even shown its weapons. It was not known if he had fury in attack, or if he was going to have creation and depth, it was not known if Jhon Jader Duranthe absentee who went to astonville, it was really going to be missing (and yes, it is missing). The only certainty in 7 minutes is that he was already losing, with the referee’s success or failure, but he lost.

There was a whole life ahead, but Colombia was already uncomfortable, with the challenge of having to come back, to find, first of all, the tie, but the clarity it needed began to sink very quickly.

To make matters worse, they had a mobile wall in front of them, a well-adjusted Paraguay, an iron block to defend, that they know about, and to cut off play, that they are experts at, and with a lot of order, that they demonstrated. And so, the first half of Colombia was a single confusion.

It was of no use to the team to have the ball, dominate it, own it, because with it it did not hurt, it did not attack. The best thing he showed was the permanent departure of ocampo, the good right back. Otherwise, the attack was light, without spark. A couple of shots without much conviction.

changes and reaction

What was said in the dressing room at halftime is a mystery, but Colombia took to the pitch with a different attitude, also with new, fresh, clearer elements. they entered Miguel Monsalve and Juan Castilla, and Monsalve was the beacon, and created the draw.



In the first minute of the final part, the midfielder threw a filtered pass, one of those passes that the game demanded to break the Paraguayan defense, and Luna was the one who picked up the ball, faced and defined for the 1-1. A goal that, although it was not a victory, did take a load off my mind.

The party was different. Paraguay, who did damage when counterattacking in the first half, lost that dynamic. He dedicated himself to seeing how Colombia stalked him, and to endure with all his fury.

Monsalve, from Medellín, was a light in the tunnel, he illuminated the panorama of the National Team, he had the winning goal but the goalkeeper prevented it when the entire stadium and Monsalve himself were already singing. He then tried himself on a good free kick. He earned the job, didn’t he? And if it wasn’t Monsalve, who? Well, Cortés had a great shot that the goalkeeper deflected with his nails.

Colombia ended up ahead, elaborating, arriving, the winning goal was present, it was breathed in the Paschal Guerrero, but the fatality of the clock was stronger, the 90 arrived and the longed-for second goal did not arrive. Colombia improved, showed that it does have weapons, but adjustments are needed. On Saturday, the second challenge is Peru (who lost to Brazil 3-0), which they have to beat anyway.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

