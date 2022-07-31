Colombia had dedication and a good game for many moments in the final, but they paid dearly for their lack of forcefulness and Brazil, in an isolated play, beat them 1-0 this Saturday in Bucaramanga, to win the women’s Copa America title.

Nelson Abadía’s team met its primary objectives, going to the World Cup and the Olympics, and was excited about a crown that, by game, was close. Missed the goal. Which is not little.

The previous one of the party was marked by the fear. How to play against a team that has always been superior to its peers in South America, that has won five games, with 19 goals for and none against?

Press versions showed how this doubt even reached the board of the Colombian coaching staff, who, they said, had considered the idea of ​​playing something similar to what they did in the friendlies against the United States, with five defenders and sacrificing talent. It was a topic of conversation for hours and hours in the media and networks.



In the end, coach Nelson Abadía decided to keep his idea of ​​the entire Cup, with only one change: the exit of Mónica Ramos and the entry of Daniela Caracas, a natural central defender, as a right back.

The first minutes were of many shocks, and very strong. Like the foul that Daniela Montoya committed on Angelina, who took the Brazilian out of the game before 10 minutes.

Colombia, dominant in the first half, but without forcefulness

But after that start with a lot of nerve and a strong leg, Colombia stood up with authority, had initiative and made Brazil have their worst minutes in the tournament. The clearest, a free kick by Catalina Usme that the goalkeeper Lorena demanded.

The lack of forcefulness that affected Colombia in many moments of the tournament returned in that first stage and that is why they could not go ahead. Instead, when he was worse on the field, Brazil found the 0-1 after a very clear penalty, due to a foul by Manuela Vanegas on Debinha. The affected one herself charged and totally deceived Catalina Pérez, for the goal at 38 minutes.

✅ IT’S PENALTY: A clear foul by Manuela Vanegas that ends up crossing Debinha down, a reckless tackle that the referee Laura Fortunato correctly sanctions in favor of the Brazilians #FinalCopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/do8vsPGKgA – The Central Var (Andrés JG) (@ElVarCentral) July 31, 2022

Despite the goal, Colombia lost neither spirit nor initiative and continued to lead. There was even a doubtful play, due to a subjection in the area to Mayra Ramírez, which neither the central judge, the Argentine María Laura Fortunato, nor the person in charge of the VAR, the Paraguayan Zulma Quiñónez, considered as a penalty.

For me, if it was a penalty, the Brazilian defender makes a hold on Mayra Ramírez when she is falling and she is taken to the ground. Not a minor fact, she also touches her downstairs after she takes the ball from him. One play at least to review the VAR, but again, THEY SAID NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/O52rMZYfm3 – The Central Var (Andrés JG) (@ElVarCentral) July 31, 2022

Colombia felt the effort of the first stage and already the first minutes of the second were more similar to what was expected in the previous one, with Brazil grabbing the ball and putting conditions and with the locals withdrawn in their field to look for a counterattack.

And just as Brazil lost a player early, Colombia suffered an important loss, that of Mayra Ramírez, who ended up with ice on her knee. Abadía ended up putting one more piece in the middle, Diana Ospina, and left Catalina Usme on point, to try to regain control of the midfield.

The second wind of Colombia to look for the tie

The National Team found a new impetus and was once again the dominant team for much of the first half, although without demanding the Brazilian goalkeeper, partly due to lack of skill, partly because the attackers lacked the panorama to see their teammates better located.

With six to go, Abadía decided to take a risk: she disarmed the security block by taking out Lorena Bedoya to mischief in the attack with the youthful Gisela Robledo. And so, the team did not lose the insistence. In fact, the tie was close with a shot from mid-range by Catalina Usme that required the goalkeeper Lorena.

Colombia had never been so close to a women’s continental title at the senior team level. But the experience weighs. Brazil had only one option and put it. Colombia came, came and came, but did not convert. Still, nothing to complain about.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc