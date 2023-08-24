The Colombian Tennis Federation (FCT), at the head of its Executive Committee, is allowed to report that Alejandro Falla, captain of Team Colombia, has chosen the five players who will play the next series of Davis Cup World Group I against UkraineSeptember 14-15 in Kaspi, Georgia.

The national team will present itself with its best singles card, Daniel Galan, who this week occupies position 70 in the ATP singles ranking and has just reached the round of 16 of Wimbledon. The Santanderean has a total of 10 series played with 8 victories in 12 games played.

As the second racket of singles appears Nicolas Mejia who was the protagonist in the last series against Great Britain, played in Cota, where he beat Dan Evans (world number 30 at the time). In addition, he has had notable performances against players like Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Sonego or Frances Tiafoe.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Barrientos will always be an option for both singles and doubles, although in the latter modality he has shown his best conditions. He is currently number 67 in the world, being the second best Colombian in the ATP doubles ranking.

Finally, it will be a special series for Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah who will appear in their last Davis Cup confrontation, one of the stops before their retirement scheduled for the end of the 2023 season. The Colombian Power is the most successful national duo in this tournament, earning 15 points together.

It is worth remembering that this series will be played on neutral soil (Georgia on this occasion), taking into account the war that Ukraine and Russia are going through. The headquarters will be Garikula Tennis Club, in Kaspibeing played on a cement court in the open air.

Colombia will look for a victory that will classify it to the 2024 Qualifiers, an instance that would allow it to fight to get to the Davis Cup Finals next year. The losing team will be relegated to the World Group I Play-offs.

The Colombia Davis Cup Team will once again be sponsored by Colsanitas, which in recent decades has become a transcendental ally of Colombian tennis. It will also have the support of the Ministry of Sports and FILA-People Plays, the latter in charge of supplying the players and the technical team.

