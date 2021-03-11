As “war machines”, this is how Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano described minors recruited by armed groups to justify the use of “legitimate force” against them. Some controversial statements that have alarmed the country, after organizations denounced the death of minors in an Army bombing.

The complaints about the death of minors in a bombing by the Colombian Army against a camp of the dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla have once again put the government of Iván Duque in check. From the early hours of the morning of this March 10, the information began to circulate in the Colombian media, as a result of complaints by social and family organizations that were not publicly identified.

Although the Government did not confirm the death of these minors in their attack and the sources of the complaint remain anonymous, popular outrage came from the statements made by the country’s Defense Minister, Diego Molano.

The newly appointed minister made it clear with his comments that the Colombian State is willing to use force against minors, despite going against international humanitarian law.

“I have absolute clarity that what the FARC dissidents do and what the FARC did was prepare war machines that attack Colombian society,” said Molano, former director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), in an interview in local radio RCN, after being questioned about the possibility that there were minors in the recent bombing of the Colombian aviation.

Some statements with which the minister justified the “legitimate use of force” against minors who are victims of forced recruitment by illegal groups when comparing them with “war machines”.

Twelve people die in the Army bombing

Recapitulating the facts on which the controversy is based, on March 2, the Air Force of the National Army carried out a bombardment on a base of an armed group near the municipality of Calamar, in the department of Guaviare, southeast of the country.

The military operation ended with the death of twelve people, as announced by the Army, including young minors. The main target of the attack was Miguel Botache, known as Gentil Duarte, a former member of the now defunct FARC guerrilla, a rebel group that in 2016 signed the peace agreement with the national government and proceeded to lay down his arms to join politics. Colombian.

This Wednesday, several human rights groups offered information to the former Bogotá mayoral candidate and journalist, Hollman Morris, who during a broadcast on his YouTube program denounced that “approximately 14 minors” had died in the bombing. “We have been able to establish that there are three injured minors in the San José de Guaviare hospital, that here in the Villavicencio morgue there are around three identified corpses of minors and that there are other unidentified ones,” said Morris.

The truth is Forensic Medicine dismissed Morris’s statements, who had been supported by Senator Roy Barreras, but admitted that among those killed in the bombing is a young woman under 16 years of age. The institute also said that most of the ten bodies they have received have not been identified: “An interdisciplinary team, made up of forensic doctors and other specialists, assumed the autopsy and the identification process of the bodies.”

Meanwhile, several families have moved to the capital of the department in search of answers about their children. At least two minors were detained during the operation and are in ICBF custody in San José del Guaviare, according to the Army last week.

Why did the Defense Minister respond by defending the use of force against recruited minors?

In a marathon on local Colombian radio and media, Defense Minister Diego Molano repeatedly justified his controversial statements: “the information is that there were (…) young people who had been trained as combatants and who were planning and developing actions, and that are, of course, part of the possibility that one has, with international humanitarian law, to carry out operations against these types of camps, ”said Molano. Under international humanitarian law, minors in armed groups must be protected and not attacked.

Molano continued to criminalize minors: “we are not talking about young people who did not know what they were doing” and he crossed out Morris’s complaints as “illegitimate”. From this, a strong debate began in a large part of Colombian society, which condemns the use of force against minors in vulnerable situations in a country still mired in an armed conflict between guerrilla groups, paramilitaries, drug traffickers and the forces. of security.

These are war machines:

-Alias ​​Gentil Duarte: recruited by the FARC at the age of 17;

-alias Gabino: recruited at age 14 by the ELN.

Today, these two are criminals, recruiters, murderers, kidnappers, and extortionists.#Without truce against narcocriminal recruiters pic.twitter.com/htZUHRTIvo – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) March 10, 2021

“It is presumed that when children have been linked to an armed group it is because there has been forced recruitment,” Olga Silva, director of the specialized organization for childhood Humanidad Vigente Corporación Jurídica, explained to EFE, adding that minors “not only when they are disengaged, but when they are linked, they must be recognized as victims precisely because forced recruitment is a crime ”.

What does International Humanitarian Law say?

The recruitment of children under 15 years of age constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute. The Colombian Penal Code –Article 162– names the illegal recruitment of minors under 18 years of age as a crime, and these are considered child soldiers.

The IHL prohibits in its Protocol II that minors under the age of fifteen are recruited or participate in hostilities by armed groups and, Although they may be legitimate targets, they have greater protection than adults.

For years the Coalition against the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict (@coalicocolombia) has struggled to obtain data on the identity of combatants killed in bombings, but that data is restricted by the Armed Forces.https://t.co/xrkuzvwH1u – The Empty Chair (@lasillavacia) March 10, 2021

“If children under 15 years of age participated, despite everything, directly in hostilities and fell into the power of the opposing party, they would continue to enjoy the protection of this article, whether or not they are prisoners of war. (…) The death penalty imposed for an offense committed in relation to the armed conflict to persons who, at the time of the offense, were under the age of eighteen will not be carried out ”, reads the text of IHL.

Therefore, minors must be recognized as victims, based on international and Colombian humanitarian laws. “If the Government knew that there could be children there, the correct thing in light of International Humanitarian Law is that, due to the precautionary principle that operates in humanitarian law, it should not have bombed,” the lawyer and former representative of the Alirio Uribe Chamber.

“Grave violation of International Humanitarian Law”

The knowledge of minors in the camp before the bombing would be “a serious violation of IHL” by the Army, which also decided to attack, violating the fundamental principles of prevention, distinction and precaution. “What the Prosecutor’s Office and the Military Forces should have done was to act to recover these children, to rescue them from illegal armed groups,” said lawyer Olga Silva.

But many also criticize that, if they had not known it, the Colombian intelligence is having serious failures since the attack was part of a strong military operation that was strongly organized and planned.

It is not the first time that minors have been implicated in attacks by the security forces, which has rekindled memories of the most recent operation carried out in San Vicente del Caguán, in the department of Caquetá in August 2019, when the Air Force bombed a FARC dissident camp, killing eight minors. That scandal culminated in the resignation of the then Defense Minister, Guillermo Botero.

The justifications for massacres committed against minors based on “belonged to criminal groups”, as were many of the cases of “false positives” –Army murders against civilians during Álvaro Uribe’s presidency– They continue to be a constant in Colombia, a country that continues to lose children and young people, sometimes in the hands of the same State that should protect them.

With EFE and local media