The player market in Europe It was activated in the last few hours, after the completion of the Eurocup and Copa AmericaIn Italy, Juventus and Inter Milan are fighting over a Colombian player.

According to the criteria of

The Lombard team was looking for the Colombian because he is liked by the DT Simone Inzaghi, who is looking to strengthen its three-man defence. Inter were willing to pay between 8 and 10 million euros.

Juan Cabal Photo:Dimayor / EFE Share

Cabal leaves Inter

This Tuesday, the Sport Gazette reported that Inter Milan was very close to signing the Colombian Juan David Cabal and he was willing to give footballers as a counterpart to the former Atlético Nacional.

“Cabal could move from Bentegodi to San Siro… The cost of Cabal is between 8 and 10 million. Talks have begun with Verona and this could become the week of acceleration,” the aforementioned media outlet said.

He added: “Perhaps thanks to the inclusion of a technical counterpart that would allow Inter to reduce part of the liquidity of the agreement: Ausilio and Sogliano, Verona’s sporting director, discussed it and among the names welcomed at Hellas is that of Issiaka Kamate, Franco-Ivorian.”

Juan Cabal Photo:Private file Share

Juventus offer more money for Cabal

However, the millionaire business had an unexpected turn, as press reports indicate that Juventus of Turin interfered in the signing of the Colombian and reached an agreement with him. Hellas Verona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri closed a deal with the Verona team for 10 million euros plus two million in variables for John Cabal.

“Juventus has reached an agreement with the Hellas Verona “by David Juan Cabal for 10 million euros plus an additional 2 million euros. An agreement has also been reached on the part of the player, with medical tests scheduled in 24/48 hours. The agreement is not linked to Juventus’ plan to sign Todibo as a central defender, it is separate news,” he said.

The decision now lies with the 23-year-old, who will have to choose between Juventus or Inter Milan. This season, Cabal played 1,498 minutes in Serie A for Hellas Verona in 22 games, 17 of which were as a starter.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS