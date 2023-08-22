Colombia defeats Peru in the South American Volleyball Championship and now looks at Argentina

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
women’s volleyball
Colombian Volleyball Federation
women’s volleyball
Those led by Antonio Rizola continue adding victories.
With a great performance by Amanda Coneo, The Colombian women’s volleyball team came back and won the match against Peru 3-1 in his second outing in the South American Championship, which takes place in Recife (Brazil).
After falling 20-25 in the first set, those led by Antonio Rizola brought out their caste and won the three straight sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20.
This Tuesday, at 4 pm, Colombia faces Argentina in its third outing.
On Wednesday they will play against Brazil at 6:30 pm
