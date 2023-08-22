Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Colombia defeats Peru in the South American Volleyball Championship and now looks at Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
Colombia defeats Peru in the South American Volleyball Championship and now looks at Argentina

Those led by Antonio Rizola continue adding victories.

With a great performance by Amanda Coneo, The Colombian women’s volleyball team came back and won the match against Peru 3-1 in his second outing in the South American Championship, which takes place in Recife (Brazil).

After falling 20-25 in the first set, those led by Antonio Rizola brought out their caste and won the three straight sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20.

This Tuesday, at 4 pm, Colombia faces Argentina in its third outing.

On Wednesday they will play against Brazil at 6:30 pm

