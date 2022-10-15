Saturday, October 15, 2022
Colombia defeats China 2-0 in the Women’s U-17 World Cup, LIVE

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
Linda Caycedo

Linda Caycedo

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Linda Caycedo

Linda Caicedo is the figure of the party.

The Colombia selection female faces her similar China, on the second exit U-17 World Cupwhich is disputed in India.

Colombia has played better than its rival on duty and that translates into the scoreboard, since at the end of the first half they win 2-0.

(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)
(James Rodríguez suffers first big disappointment at Olympiacos)

The first goal came very early, nine minutes into the match, due to the action of Linda Caicedo.

And at minute 23, Caicedo herself scored the 2-0 with which the first part was settled.

Second time

With the score in their favor, the Colombians play calmer. 2-0.

Tags:
