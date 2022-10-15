Colombia defeats China 2-0 in the Women’s U-17 World Cup, LIVE

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caycedo
Colombian Football Federation
Linda Caycedo
Linda Caicedo is the figure of the party.
October 15, 2022, 07:24 AM
The Colombia selection female faces her similar China, on the second exit U-17 World Cupwhich is disputed in India.
Colombia has played better than its rival on duty and that translates into the scoreboard, since at the end of the first half they win 2-0.
The first goal came very early, nine minutes into the match, due to the action of Linda Caicedo.
And at minute 23, Caicedo herself scored the 2-0 with which the first part was settled.
Second time
With the score in their favor, the Colombians play calmer. 2-0.
