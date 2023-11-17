Was Luis Diaz, the one who had tried the most, the one who deserved it the most, the enlightened one who had the goal choked, the one who wanted to free it and shout it towards the stands, where his father accompanied his chorus, his emotion and his tears. It was Luis Díaz who did the feat, who scored two goals, two accurate headers, so that his father and Colombia could enjoy and shout freedom, and shout victory, two goals to beat Brazil 2-1 in the tie, finally.

Luis Díaz was motivated. And of course, if his father, Manuelrecently released after his kidnapping, was on the platform, free, suffering with a defeat that was not fair, a defeat that Colombia did not deserve, but there was Luis, with his golden head to change history, to do the feat. , to be the hero.

Colombia had suffered a lot in the game. She suffered from it from the start, because she faced a devastating Brazil that already beat her after 3 minutes. It was a start of panic for the National Team. A rush of nerves paralyzed those 11 players who were left as if electrocuted by a rival who was not just any rival, he was a monster with a thousand heads that started the game as if it wanted to devour Colombia with bites.

The clock had just passed 3 minutes, the audience had just warmed their throats and prepared their prayers, when that gust appeared: Vinicius blowing like a hurricane, touching, receiving, a storm, wall with Martinelli who took the final shot and the ball went straight to a corner. Camilo Vargas He threw himself in to see if his fingers would perform a miracle, but no, the ball went into the net, 0-1, and that was when Colombia raised its head to look and realize that in front there was no common Brazil, what there was. He was a motivated beast.

Colombia knew that it was not going to be easy to draw or win. This Brazil was not going to be the most fragile version of Brazil, even if it did not have Neymar. However, Colombia stood up, took out its sharp sword to cut off those monstrous heads one by one, began to develop its football, Carrascal approached with a shot, James did it with a shot, Luis Díaz appeared with his spark of lightning, with one, two, three attempts, one of them after a marathon ride that did not end in a goal, but that showed that it was possible, that he could.

As the minutes passed, Brazil regulated its forces. They stopped being the beastly Brazil that scored that early goal, to be a more normal team, that gave space, a team that could be tied and won. At 26 minutes one of their bravest players fell. Vinicius left injured. Brazil lost a lethal weapon. Colombia needed to draw decisively.

In the second half Colombia changed to try to attack more. Díaz, who seems to draw nourishment from his own fatigue, never gave up. He wanted a goal, he wanted to celebrate, he had his reasons. He had two good shots that prolonged his wait, until his time came: first, a cross from Borja and a header to tie the game at 75 minutes. And his father couldn’t believe it, he was crying with emotion, but perhaps he didn’t imagine that the feat was not complete. Four minutes later, like an enlightened warrior, Díaz received a cross from James and headed again, low, lethal, to score the second goal, the one of his complete relief, the one that made the feat complete, the one that celebrated with euphoria and the certainty of having his dad close and of having defeated Brazil.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

