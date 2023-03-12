Colombia has batting to face with optimism the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic, andhe most important national team tournament in this sport, but, at the same time, there is uncertainty regarding the response of the starting pitching staff.

The national team will open its participation against Mexico today (2:30 pm, Colombian time), in Phoenix, Arizona (United States).

It will be the second Colombian incursion in this tournament, after the debut of 2017, in Miami. Players with years of experience in the Major Leagues are the Colombian aces to look for the shine in the stadium Chase Field.



Giovanny Urshela, Harold Ramírez and Jorge Alfaro are the three ‘horses’ on offense.

jose quintana is out due to injury, so the starter against Mexico will be Nabil Crismatt.

the contest

El Clásico, which began on Wednesday, has 20 countries on two continents. Group A is in Taiwan with the localNetherlands, Cuba Italy and Panama.

The B, in Tokyo, and is made up of Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and the Czech Republic. El C, in Phoenix, with the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain.

The D brings together Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.

