On Monday, June 24, 2024, on NRG Stadiumfrom Houston, Texas, the Colombia National Team made his presentation at the Copa America 2024. And the debut for those led by Néstor Lorenzo could not have been better as they beat Paraguay 2 to 1, with goals from Munoz and Lerma. The discount for the Paraguayans was noted by Enciso.
Colombia and Paraguay are part of the Group Dwhere are also the Brazil’s selection and the Costa Rica national team. The last time these two squads had faced each other, it was in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Colombians. The scorer of the only goal was the forward Rafael Santos Borré.
The next match of the Colombian National Team will take place next Friday, June 28, 2024, and the rival will be the Costa Rica National Team, for the match corresponding to day two of group D in the Copa América 2024.
The Colombian National Team faced the Bolivian National Team prior to the duel on matchday one in the Copa América 2024, and in just forty-five minutes they practically finished the match, going into halftime winning 3-0.
The Paraguayan National Team was humiliated by the Chilean National Team, losing 3-0 in a friendly match prior to the start of the Copa América 2024. And although Colombia would be arriving as favorites for this match, no one can take the Paraguayans for granted.
