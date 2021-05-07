The Search Unit for Disappeared Persons in the country, along with 26 other human rights defenders, notified the Ombudsman’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office that 471 people have disappeared during the demonstrations. Of these, 92 have already appeared, but 379 are still unaccounted for. On the institutional side, the figures are lower, with a total of 89 missing.

According to the Search Unit for Disappeared Persons in Colombia, which presented a report together with 26 human rights organizations, there are currently 379 missing persons out of that total of 471 in the framework of the protests against the Colombian Government. All documented cases since May 1, with the location of 92 people so far.

However, the official figures are well below those reported by these entities. The count of the Ombudsman’s Office shows that there are 89 disappeared so far, of which, according to the police, 47 have been found.

Several of the disappeared were people detained by the police forces, which is why the Unit for the Search for the Disappeared has urged the body of agents to share the lists of detainees in order to be able to collate the information.

Protesters take cover when they collide with police officers during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogotá, Colombia, on May 5, 2021. REUTERS – LUISA GONZALEZ

“The (Search) Unit, within the framework of its powers and as the entity in charge of directing and coordinating the search for disappeared persons, has summoned the Office of the Ombudsman and the Attorney General of the nation to a meeting, in order to articulate the efforts of the State to give a faster response to thousands of families who are looking for their loved ones, “said the entity’s director, Luz Marina Monzón.

In its most recent report, the local NGO Temblores indicates that from 6 a.m. on April 28 to 10 a.m. on May 6, 1,728 cases of police violence, 341 violent interventions by the public force, 934 arbitrary arrests, 37 deaths from police violence and 11 cases of sexual violence by agents.

Armed or paramilitary groups infiltrated in the protests in Colombia?

As the protests progress, allegations of excessive use of force become more prominent. Videos of police officers opening fire at demonstrations, mostly peaceful, have multiplied on social media. According to Temblores, there have been 98 cases of fire shots by the police since the start of the protests.

In various cities and municipalities there have been complaints about the irruption of the public force and the dispersal of marches, even in the case of small acts.

The Government blames the violence and justifies the repression of the Armed Forces with the idea of ​​an alleged action by criminal groups, among which it points to dissidents from the extinct FARC guerrilla (dissolved in 2017 after the signing of the Peace Accords with the old government in 2016), the National Liberation Army (ELN) and drug trafficking groups.







On the other hand, the country’s high courts, including the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, issued a joint statement on May 6 after a meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque in which they supported “the institutional and democratic order.” as guarantor of peace and in which they rejected “criminal acts of violence, terrorism and vandalism.”

However, so far neither the Government nor the police have provided evidence that the armed groups mentioned by the Executive are behind the acts of vandalism in the city. However, other entities such as the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) have denounced the presence of both police and paramilitaries who have infiltrated the protests dressed as civilians to attack the protesters.

With AFP and local media