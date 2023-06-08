Colombia, Amato points the finger at D’Alema: “He did everything”

The investigation on the attempted sale of weapons to Colombia which involved, among others, former prime minister Massimo D’Alema and Leonardo’s former CEO Alessandro Perfume registered in the register of suspects, it spreads like wildfire. The long silence is broken by one of the suspects, Francesco D’Alema’s right arm Beloved and his words are very sharp and clear and the finger is pointed right at whoever has orchestrated the whole operation: “If they sell ships and aircraft without public competition – says Amato to La Verità – it is obvious that they are paid bribes, but I wasn’t the one organizing. Contact with the Vice President Ramirez? He kept it D’AlemaI was talking to him who did everything“.

Amato explains the strategy of D’Alema to close the deal. Then everything did not go through – continues La Verità – only because the Italians hey colombians involved did not agree on the “cue” to be shared, each claimed a slice of the largest pie for his own: “If I had an inkling that some bribes? Era discounted that bribes had to be paid, but there are all the messages from which it is clear that I was not the one who dealt with these things. If the prosecutors summon me, I’ll tell them everything. I I was just secretaryI was asking things to D’Alema“.

