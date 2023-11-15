A huge error by the goalkeeper and a missed penalty left Millonarios without the possibility of emerging victorious from the first leg of the Colombia Cup final, in which Atlético Nacional took a one-goal draw for the second leg, which was will play on November 23 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The match was even from the start. Nacional, with blood in its eyes due to the defeat on the first date of the League’s home runs in Medellín, wanted to put pressure on Millonarios and advanced lines to him, knowing that he could leave his back uncovered so that the blues could attack him in the way they that now they feel more comfortable.

Millos, for his part, grabbed the ball and circulated it around the Nacional area, but without creating any options. And this is how things were when the visitors found the goal, literally: at 18 minutes, Dorlan Pabón threw a ball into the area to see who could reach it and goalkeeper Juan Moreno, Álvaro Montero’s replacement, went to look for it but miscalculated: The ball stung him and hit him.

The goal set Nacional back, and with the lead already in hand, they handed the ball to Millonarios and grouped up well. The formula of consecutive passes seemed to work for the home team and Juan Carlos Pereira, after a great team play, seemed to score the equalizer in the 36th minute, but the VAR detected that he was ahead.

The game was hot from the first stage, with provocations from both sides. And in one of those, Dorlan Pabón hit Daniel Giraldo’s ankle. Neither Hinestroza nor the VAR said anything. Jhon Bodmer, Nacional’s coach, got healthy and took him out.

From a missed penalty to the tying goal

What the video referee did notice, in the 63rd minute, was a foul by Edier Ocampo on Omar Bertel, a knee to the thigh, in the Nacional area. Penalty for Millionaires. Leonardo Castro took the ball and charged, hard and to the center. And goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, who until then was a figurehead, saved him with his feet. Total virtue of yours.

✅ IT’S A PENALTY: Edier Ocampo sticks out his leg and causes a knee collision with Omar Bertel who was inside the area. This prevents him from continuing his journey. Well the VAR Ricardo García calling Jhon Hinestroza who did not see her on the field #CopaBetPlay pic.twitter.com/StKLjRAdYi — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) November 16, 2023

Alberto Gamero, the coach of Millonarios, confirmed his confidence in Castro. And the attacker responded with the equalizer, in the 80th minute, when Stiven Vega put in a precise cross for him to finish with a header and beat Castillo, who this time was able to do a little more.

Hinestroza, who had forgiven Pabón the red card, also did not want to review a similar play from Mackalister Silva to Ocampo. And in the midst of reviews, fouls, a rosary of changes from side to side and time burned by Nacional, the central defender gave ten minutes of replacement.