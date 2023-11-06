Millonarios and Atlético Nacional will define the champion of the 2023 Colombia Cup. The match remembers the grand final that took place in the first half of the year in which the ambassadors won the Colombian League title.

For the purslane it is a revenge to once again face the team that took the BetPlay League crown from him, and wants to sour the happiness of the Albiazule fans.

Millonarios celebrates the tying goal against Cúcuta

Both teams had to suffer to reach the final. Millionaires, in a very even duel, They beat Cúcuta Deportivo in the first leg 1-0, in the second leg it was a 1-1 draw and a hot finale with riots, which left those led by Alberto Gamero one step away from another title.

For its part, Nacional lost the first leg 2-0 against Deportivo Pereira, and in the second leg they managed to win 3-1 and take the definition to the penalty spot, where They won 5-4.

Nacional celebrates its passage to the final of the 2023 Colombia Cup. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

History between Millionaires and National

Millonarios and Nacional have faced each other 288 times: The balance is 109 blue victories, 83 for the greens and 96 draws, with a total of 423 goals scored by the former and 352 by the latter.

But here there is a difference: in short tournaments, Nacional registers 21 victories while Millonarios has only 11, in addition to 22 ties. The most remembered in the final of League I.

Leonardo Castro scored the winning goal for Millonarios.

This year, Millonarios and Nacional have played four official matches, three ended in a draw and only one in victory for the ambassadors, it was last August 27 when they won 1-0 in El Campín.

For the final, the capital team has very favorable data, Alberto Gamero has taken the measure of the Antioquia team and he does not know what it is to lose since the first half of 2022, when he fell in El Campín on matchday 3 of the Apertura, it was 0-2 with goals from Guzmán and Palacios.

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate and Jaiver Nieto. TIME

However, Nacional has a positive history playing in the finals of the Colombia Cup and has never lost a definition. Of the five he played, he won all five, one of them was against Millonarios in 2013: they tied 2-2 in Bogotá and won 1-0 in Medellín to lift the trophy.

