The Colombia Cup continues on its path and this Friday the draw for phase II was held, leaving intense keys.

Dimayor defined the keys for this second phase. Phase II of the competition will be held with the 8 winning clubs of Phase I of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Cup 2024 and the first 8 clubs in the Total reclassification table of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Tournament.

It will be played in 2 games, one going and the other returning (home and away), the winning clubs of Phase I will finish as home.

The 8 winning clubs in each of the keys played in Phase II will qualify for Phase III of the BetPlay DIMAYOR Cup 2024.

Santa Feone of the favorites to continue advancing in the Cup, was at the crossroads with Internacional de Palmira.

Furthermore, the key stands out between Atlético Huila and Real Cartagenatwo strong teams from the promotion tournament, and the key of A teams between Fortaleza and Once Caldas.

The keys

Huila vs. Royal Cartagena

Strength vs. Once Caldas

Bucaramanga vs. Patriots

Pereira vs. Lions

Envigado vs. Quindío

Llaneros vs. Jaguars

International vs. Santa Fe

