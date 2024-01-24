The Dimayor This Tuesday, January 23, the calendar of the Women's League and phase I of the Colombia Cup 2024. However, there was an unexpected protagonist on the drawing night.

There the fate of soccer for the 15 women's soccer teams was known, in a League which will be held from February 16 to August 18. Also for the first 16 teams that will compete in the Cup (8 from A and 8 from B).

In the draw, as always, the models who were in charge of moving the ballots to find out the calendar stood out. And one of the novelties, which was a trend, was Cristina Galvis, who accompanied Patricia Villa.

Christina She is a social communicator, but her beauty has opened doors to the world of modeling. Thus, she made herself known and that is why Dimayor He hired her for the draw.

With information from Futbolred.

