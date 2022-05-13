Fortaleza drew 1-1 against Deportivo Cali at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogotá and qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Colombia Cup, by beating the sugar producers 4-2 on aggregate.

Those led by Nelson ‘El rolo’ Flórez, despite starting losing the game very quickly in the first half, managed to lift their team, achieving a tie and qualifying.

At minute 9, Kevin Velasco from the left sector gave a pass between the lines to Ángelo Rodríguez, the attacker controlled the ball, took advantage of the slip he had Pedro Franco to profile himself, scored in a partial 0-1 and discounting the overall 3-2.

At minute 65, in Fortaleza they recovered a ball in the center of the field, they made a change of sector where Jhon Solís received on the left side, assisted Adrián Parra, the attacker anticipated the defender who had his mark referenced and scored the 1- 1 partial.

In the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia 2022, Fortaleza will face Millonarios in July, who beat Jaguares de Córdoba in their key.

This Thursday, in addition, America was left out, losing the series against Unión Magdalena.

After the victory of the “banana cyclone” and the people of Bogota, the quota of the eight qualified for the fifth phase of the championship was completed. So the keys were organized as follows:

Key A: Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad

Key B: Fortaleza CEIF vs Millonarios FC

Key C: Independent Medellin vs Sports Tolima

Bracket D: Atletico Nacional vs. Junior FC

It should be remembered that the quarterfinals will be played by direct elimination in two games, one first leg and one return leg. In the second commitment, the clubs that have obtained the highest score of the sum between Phases I, II, III and IV will be local.

