While Colombia celebrated the arrival of the new year 2023, Heidy Cerquera was in a hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown. It all started a couple of months before in the Municipal Council of Florencia, capital of the department of Caquetá. Cerquera, a councilor for the Liberal Party for two years and a trained psychologist, was the victim of different types of violence by various lobbyists. Over time her attacks worsened, until the Green Party councilor Jovanny Vásquez Gutiérrez accused her of abusing illicit substances, she called her “crazy” and insinuated that she was in love with him. The councilor fell into a serious state of depression.

Her story is not new to many women in the political arena in Colombia. This Monday went viral a video in Cali, Valle del Cauca, in which the candidate for Mayor Catalina Ortiz is rebuked by a man who is in a car. Among other things, she tells him: “The woman has to be in the house, she needs a strong hand to govern her.” To stop this form of violence that attacks women who break barriers and enter the exercise of politics, Congress approved on May 24 a statutory bill to promote the effective inclusion of women in politics and sanction the acts of violence against them, whether they are in elected positions, when they participate in processes of democratic participation or when they exercise functions in any of the branches of public power.

The project was promoted by the women’s caucus, which is made up of congressmen from across the political spectrum. It was led especially by Senator María José Pizarro of the government’s Pacto Histórico, representative Delcy Isaza of the opposition Conservative Party and her colleague from the Green Party Catherine Juvinao.

The project incorporates the concept of violence against women in politics in a novel way in the legal system. For the councilwoman from Caqueta, her absence has been an impediment to advancing the process against her aggressors. “This can stop the actions of those people who consider that women have neither the capacity nor the right to be part of the positions of popular election because a precedent is already set,” says Cerquera.

The project, which only needs to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court and signed by President Gustavo Petro to become law, describes the various types of violence that women can suffer, such as psychological, symbolic, moral and digital . And it establishes obligations for various public entities, which must ensure that the law is respected. For example, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the local ombudsmen and the Ombudsman must provide legal advice to the victims of this type of violence, promoting full guarantees of protection and reparation, and the Government must design policies to promote the participation of women in public life on equal terms.

Representatives in the lower house of Colombia after the approval of measures. equity_women (Twitter)

For the experts consulted, however, the most relevant thing is that political parties must reform their statutes and codes of ethics to encourage attention and sanction measures in the event of gender-based political violence occurring within them, and that elected public corporations popular – the Assemblies, the Councils and the Local Administrative Boards (JAL) – will have to build care channels for women victims and create rules so that the new law is respected.

Juan Diego Duque, PhD candidate at Uppsala University (Sweden), and who led the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) survey called Campaign experiences and political violence for candidacies for Congress 2022 explains it: “The section on political parties is worth noting, because they are the ones that have the most responsibility in preventing and mitigating the phenomenon. In the study we conducted, we found that 60% of those interviewed stated that the violence came from members of their own organizations or from opponents of other parties. A higher percentage than attacks by armed actors.”

Cerquera’s testimony supports the expert’s statement. “I sent two communications to the Green Party in Caquetá, they never responded to me. After a tutelage they did so, saying that they were not going to act because they could not harm the harmony among the country’s militants. Then they gave my attacker the lowest warning, which the councilor has not complied with. My community did not support me either. No pronouncement was made, not even from the president of the Council, who at that time was a liberal.

Although implementation in communities, according to Duque and Cerquera, implies a huge challenge, they agree that the law is a great step. “With the law, a regional advance to combat violence against women in politics continues. It is a wave that hardly has antecedents in Latin America. This is not very common in other continents, be it Asia, Africa or Europe. In turn, the fact that the law has a broad definition is valuable because it takes into account manifestations that are less obvious, such as symbolic or moral violence”, affirms the researcher.

The regulations come less than five months before the regional elections in October, when the figures for gender-based political aggression are alarming. According to data from the MOE, between October 29, 2022 and April 29, 2023, there were 65 acts of violence against political, social, and community leaders: 49 threats, 6 attacks, and 6 murders.

Although the law will not be retroactive, that is, it will only begin to be applied from the moment the president signs it, and it does not cover the attacks that Cerquera suffered, the councilor hopes that it will set precedents. While her attacker aspires to be mayor of Florence, she refuses to give in to machismo, and continues to work for the animal and gender agenda from her home while she recovers: “In the midst of my crisis, I sent messages to motivate to other women. For me, resigning has never been an option, although the cost has been very high.

