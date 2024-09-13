the Colombian National Team beat their counterpart from Argentina 2-1 last Tuesday on the eighth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World CupHowever, the national team could face a tough sanction for the behaviour of its fans at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

It is well known that the Barranquilla fans do not skimp on their support for Colombia, but during the match against Argentina there were several fights between supporters of the ‘tricolor’ and the ‘albiceleste’, which were recorded in several videos.

These clips could reach FIFA’s disciplinary authorities and this could take action against Colombia.

In addition to the fights in the stands, the pressure exerted by the fans on the Argentine players was total. The player who received the most insults was goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who is not very appreciated by Colombian fans due to his attitude towards players of the national team.

At the end of the match against Colombia, Martínez slapped a camera used in the official production of the match, an act that has caused outrage and for which the goalkeeper could be severely sanctioned by FIFA.

It should be remembered that Colombia played the match against Argentina under a strong FIFA sanction which consisted of reducing the capacity of the Metropolitano stadium by 25 percent.

The club was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs (US$35,216) to be used to combat discrimination, for delaying the match against Chile and the discriminatory attitude of its fans last September.

He was also fined 500 francs ($586) for throwing objects and delaying the match against Uruguay in October.

It is worth remembering that Colombia’s next match, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, It will be on October 17 against Chile, for the tenth date.

Before that match, for the ninth round of the qualifiers, Colombia will face Bolivia, in the city of El Alto, on October 10.

