Colombia could not beat Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, video

Colombia vs. Great Britain, in the World Baseball Classic.
NormHall. Getty Images. AFP
Colombia vs. Great Britain, in the World Baseball Classic.
This Monday’s defeat forces the team to beat Canada to stay alive.
Colombia lost 7-5 to Great Britain in their second appearance in the World Baseball Classic and they will have to beat Canada this Tuesday to maintain their chances of qualifying.
Colombia reached the fourth inning with a three-run lead. The first came in the second inning, with an RBI single by Óscar Mercado, and then Dayan Frías drove in two more with a hit in the fourth.
However, the British tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, with BJ Murray Jr.’s sacrifice fly to home Harry Ford, and then, taking advantage of an error by Harold Ramírez, who couldn’t control a single by Harold Ramírez. Chavez Young which, in the long run, meant the entry of two more runs.
Jaden Rudd’s double in the fifth inning gave Great Britain two more runs, and then, in the seventh, Harry Ford’s home run and Rubén Galindo’s wild pitch brought two more runs for the British.
Colombia cut the gap in the ninth with a home run by Dilson Herrera and another RBI by Reynaldo Rodríguez.
Colombia will play its third game of the World Classic against Canada, this Tuesday, starting at 2 in the afternoon.
News in development.
SPORTS
