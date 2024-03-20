cColombia secured its qualification to the final phase of the South American U-17 and maintained a perfect score in the tournament, by defeating Peru 2-0 this Wednesday at the Carfem stadium in Ypané (Paraguay).

With nine points on the table, those led by Carlos Paniagua reached nine points, after three presentations, and this Friday, on the same stage, they will try to secure first place in group B, against Brazil.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilians tied without a goal against Argentina and reached seven points, a result that still does not mathematically guarantee their passage to the final phase of the tournament.

Colombia deserved a much wider difference

Colombia was much superior to Peru and should have won by a much larger difference, but this time, unlike what happened against Argentina, when the team was very effective, this time they reached the rival goal a lot, but they lacked aim.

There were 24 shots, nine of them on goal, but Colombia had to wait 70 minutes to find the advantage, and from a penalty, converted by Isabella Díaz.

“It was a very complicated game, Peru closed a lot, but we took the time to find the space and score the goal,” said Díaz. “I'm not satisfied with anything, I want a minimum of three and a maximum of what I can,” added the Colombian, who scored two goals in the tournament.

Already finishing the match, Reina Sofía Torres, in the 89th minute, invented a great goal to seal the score. He took a rebound on the edge of the area, hooked it with his right leg and then took a left foot shot to hang the ball at an angle.

The two matches on the last day of group B will be simultaneous. Also at 6:30 pm in Colombia, Argentina, which has 4 points, and Venezuela, already eliminated and without points, will play. Peru said goodbye to the tournament.

