Colombia celebrates another medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after the silver he won this Monday Edilson Girl in the final of boccia category BC4, in the final against the British Arten McGuire.

Girl reached this stage after beating the Spanish in the previous rounds Vasile Agache, Martin Streharsky, Davor Kovar and his compatriot Euclides Grisales, with a score of 3-1.

In the first set the British player was much more effective than his rival and went up 0-3, but Chica, in the second, managed to equalize with three important points.

In the third set, McGuire won 0-0, so the Colombian had to go all out in the fifth. The Briton entered the final with more confidence, with an 8-3 lead, and in the end he won the gold 8-5.

The new medalist was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 17 “and found in this sport of precision and strategy the way to channel his passion for sport after learning about it thanks to his physiotherapist. With seven years dedicated to the discipline, he has achieved satisfactory results that have given him the confidence to proudly represent his family, department and country,” he says. Indervalle.

He is the brother of Leidy Girlwho already won the bronze medal in Paris, two world-class athletes and examples for Colombians.

“Both brothers, in the same space, have found the opportunity to demonstrate their determination, ability and love for sport. Leidy remembers “I have always been very restless, with a lot of energy to give. That is how I came to Paralympic sport; Edilson was attending appointments with a physiotherapist who told him about the sport he could practice, he explained it to him, that is why he went, when he started training he told the coach about me,” the information warned.