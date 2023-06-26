After the second official day, after the opening ceremony of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023the delegation of Colombia continues to lead the overall medal table for the third round of the national road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With 18 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals, Colombia established itself in the Games, ending the day this Sunday, June 25, in front of Mexico which is partially second with 15 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze and Cuba which is third with 9 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

good account

The Colombian team started the sum again with weight lifting. The first was the two-time world champion, Yenny Alvarez, who confirmed her status as a favorite with a record included.

Then came the test with the Colombians Julieth Rodríguez and Nathalia Llamosa, who shared honors. Julieth won the snatch and Nathalia the clean and jerk.

The golden account of Colombia was completed Gustavo Sanchez and Jennifer Cerquera, in the mixed artistic swimming duet test and Juan Manuel Morales in the 1,500 meter freestyle swimming races.

The golds came accompanied by silvers and bronzes. For example, in weightlifting, Gustavo Maldonado he placed second in the 81 kg snatch. and Nathalia Llamosa in the 64 kilos, while in swimming races, Tifanny Murillo finished second in the 1,500m freestyle.

more medals

The bronzes of the day came in artistic swimming with the free solo by Mónica Sarai Arango, in judo with Cindy Mera in the 63 kilograms and in weightlifting with Julieth Rodríguez.

This is how Colombia completed this second official day, at the head of the general medal table, for this Monday to continue in search of medals that sustain it in first place.

In addition to the medals, Colombia continued to qualify its boxers for the semifinals, all of which will be played on Monday and with the presence of the Olympic medalists. Ingrit Valencia and Yuberjen Martinez, in addition to Yílmar González, José Manuel Viáfara, Jhonatán Arboleda, Jhojan Caicedo, Marlon Hurtado, Cristian Salcedo, Angie Valdés, Luisa Vásquez and Yenni Arias.

Finally, in surfing, Women’s Longboard modality, daisy count he won the first phase and qualified for the next round.

