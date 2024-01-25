A total of 31 forest fires have Bogotá and nine other regions of Colombia on alert, amid high temperatures and lack of precipitation due to the El Niño phenomenon. The most worrying are located in the center and north of the country, particularly affecting the hills near the Colombian capital and the Berlin wasteland (Santander, north). The United States, Chile, Peru and Canada responded to the call of President Gustavo Petro and will send help to fight the fire.

The flames gain strength in Colombia. A total of 31 forest fires are active in various parts of the Andean country, including the hills surrounding the capital Bogotá, the National Risk and Disaster Management Unit (UNGRD) reported this Thursday, January 25.

The fires mainly affect the center and north of the country. In total, there are nine regions affected, in addition to the capital: Huila, Santander, Boyacá, Bolívar, Cesar, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, La Guajira and Norte de Santander.

Colombia is facing an exceptional heat wave with record temperatures of more than 40.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday, January 24, in the municipality of Jerusalem (Cundinamarca), located about 130 kilometers west of Bogotá. These temperatures and the lack of precipitation are due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Members of the Colombian Civil Defense put out a forest fire in Bogotá, Colombia, on January 24, 2024. © RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

The flames have the capital of Colombia on alert

One of the fire sources that most worries national and local authorities is located near Bogotá. The fire that broke out four days ago in the Eastern hills, the mountains that characterize the landscape of the Colombian capital, is still active. In addition, another conflagration began on El Cable hill, also in Bogotá.

Precisely, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán indicated that the point that causes the greatest concern is that of El Cable hill. More than 300 firefighters are deployed to fight the flames. However, the president wanted to reassure the inhabitants of the capital, stating that the fire had not reached residential areas.

After more than 72 hours of uninterrupted work to control the fire, there are three active fires in Bogotá: 1. Quebrada La Vieja: presents significant control progress. We made a significant effort on the north side and the work will continue to advance today to… pic.twitter.com/oypHTW6GWg — Carlos F. Galán (@CarlosFGalan) January 25, 2024



Meanwhile, the smoke has already affected the metropolis of some 8 million inhabitants. The air quality decreased significantly under the effect of the winds that blow in the Colombian capital. In addition, the smoke disrupts the activity of the El Dorado airport.

Faced with the situation, Galán warned the population that “difficult weeks and months are coming” and that “we must prepare for a situation that may become more critical,” referring to the El Niño phenomenon.

The mayor also asked for international help. “Yesterday I contacted the ambassador of the United States, the ambassador of Chile and the ambassador of Spain […] We ask you, mainly, to evaluate the possibility of receiving air support,” he declared.

The paramos, key ecosystems, are in danger

The fires also affect other parts of the country. Another worrying focus is that of the Berlin moor, in the department of Santander (North). The fire ignited on Tuesday and has already burned more than 300 hectares of vegetation, according to figures from the director of the Regional Autonomous Corporation for the Bucaramanga Plateau, Juan Carlos Reyes.

Although on Wednesday, January 24, it was announced that the fire had been controlled, this morning the mayor of Bucaramanga, Jaime Andrés Beltrán, announced that, “due to the strong breeze”, two areas have been reactivated.

A resident helps fight a forest fire in Nemocon, Colombia, on January 24, 2024. © LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

This is the most alarming situation from an environmental point of view because the moors are key ecosystems for the collection, supply and filtration of water that is then used for human consumption.

The United States, Chile, Peru and Canada will send aid

Faced with the situation, President Gustavo Petro reported on Thursday that the situation of natural disaster will be declared to have sufficient resources to address the situation. “As we did with the flood season, there will be a decree for a natural disaster in order to move resources,” the president indicated on his X account, formerly Twitter.

He also reported that the United States, Chile, Peru and Canada responded to the request for international help he made on Wednesday.

“Humanity has developed solidarity mechanisms (…) we are going to activate it (…) At this moment on our continent, the USA, Chile, Peru are the countries that have already responded, and Canada in the last minute that he has enormous experience,” Petro told the press in Tumaco, a city in the southwest of the country that has become the headquarters of the Executive this week.

All air force equipment is used to put out fires in dozens of places in the country, but Ideam's prediction says that the warming crisis will extend to all of February and part of March. For this reason I have ordered the activation of the help protocols… https://t.co/bHpFzygAWP — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 25, 2024



In addition, he indicated that he requested the support of the UN and the European Union. “Today the fires are bigger than yesterday. We are heading towards an increasingly harsh stage. The prediction of this climate crisis is that we will go through the entire month of February and a good part of March. We hope that the cycle will end at the end of March,” he insisted.

These statements refer to the alerts issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), which put 883 of the country's 1,101 municipalities on fire alert.

This is the satellite map of the @POT showing the hot spots in Colombia. NASA says that red dots are active fires, which can be: fires, hot smoke, agricultural activities or others. The @UNGRD currently reports 31 active fires. pic.twitter.com/WG7kaQUb8L — Ricardo Ospina (@ricarospina) January 25, 2024



This coincides with a map published by NASA's Fire Information System for Resource Management that shows the most important hot spots around the world in real time. On this map you can identify numerous hotspots in Colombia, especially in the north and center of the country, underlining the high level of risk that Colombia is facing, and will have to face, in the coming weeks.

With EFE, AFP and local media