Colombia continues to fight at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games

The Colombian delegation continues as an escort for its Mexican counterpart in the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Colombia, solid in second place

Colombian athletes had 46 gold, 38 silver and 32 bronze medals, while the Mexicans had 79 gold, 64 silver and 56 bronze.

Yesterday, José González achieved the silver medal in the jousting half marathon, while Jeisson Suárez managed to enter fourth place.

Angie Orjuela hung the bronze medal in the ladies’ competition, a test in which the gold escaped.

In the march, the best result for the Colombians was that of César Herrera, who came in second.

Track cycling was reported, once again, in the medal table, with the silver contributed by Juan Esteban Arango, who with 145 points was second in the omnium test.

For the moment, Colombia exceeds the plan with that second place, since Cuba escorts it, although it is very close.

For now, Of the 116 medals that the delegation has collected, 52 have been achieved by male athletes, 56 by women and eight have been won in mixed competitions.

This Monday it is expected to get medals in athletics and bowling, outstanding sports.

