The national delegation of CColombia consolidated this Sunday in second place in the general medal table, when half of the calendar of the III South American Youth Games came to an end Rosario 2022 and when the other half of the multi-sports competition is missing.

With 18 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze medals, the national team is second, behind Brazil, which has already accumulated 38 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. while Argentina appears in third place with 15 golds, 12 silvers and 26 bronzes.

Four more golds



On the day this Sunday, Colombia added four golds, one silver and four bronzes, to continue in the second general step.

The gold medals came with Daniel Jiménez in the individual archery recurve bow and three with the great figure of the Games, the gymnast Ángel Barajas.



Barajas won the gold medals in the jump, parallel bars and fixed bar events, to complete seven gold medals in the games.

Added to his successful day was Manuel López’s silver on the high bar and Dairon Zabala’s bronze on the parallel bars.

Sunday’s session also left Silvia Suárez with the bronze in the 3×3 mixed triple basketball contest, as well as the bronze of the Colombian Women’s Rugby Team and the last bronze of the swimming races, with Stefanía Gómez in the 50-meter freestyle.

Finished the sports of archery, 3×3 basketball, figure skating, artistic gymnastics, rugby, swimming races, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball and Olympic wrestling, the first week closes and the second begins this Monday with karate activity as the only sport of the day.

With information from the COC press office