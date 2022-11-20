The Colombian National Team continues to consolidate its idea of ​​the game, with a 2-0 victory against Paraguay, this Saturday in a friendly match played in the United States, with goals from Davison Sanchez and Falcao Garcia.

Colombia played a serious match. He played for his coach to look at options, the structure, to improve a game model. The result was perhaps the least of it, but nobody likes to lose, less against a future rival from the area in the tie and less when the new idea is being built.

Colombia showed offensive resources, and that is the great task, to create attack volume and score goals. He managed two, from a defender, Dávinson Sánchez, and another from Tigre, but they must have been more.

First of all, James and Falcao They went to the substitute bench. Nestor Lawrence He gambled with Juan Fernando Quintero starting, and Quintero showed, as he always does, that he has inexhaustible talent. His passes are different, they are precise, and that is a weapon that Lorenzo surely wants to take advantage of in the tie.

every time Quintero touched the ball, there was clarity, vertigo, emotion. A cross from his left foot, from the side, ended in Sánchez’s run over header, to make it 1-0 when there were barely 14 minutes left in the game.

Another novelty that Colombia showed was the presence of john ariaswhich was an interesting attack option, with speed and skill, although in the position he owns Luis Diazabsent due to injury. Arias, who also played in the middle, had a great opportunity with a shot in the second half.

Atuesta was also a novelty, starting from the first line of midfielders: he was a little hasty with the ball, perhaps anxious.

A player of great display and sacrifice was Rafael Santos Borre, who had two good chances to score, a first-round shot from Valoyes’ center, and a shot at the post. He had a good game.

Colombia wanted more, to make the victory more bulky, and they deserved it. The changes gave the team freshness, Paraguay did not attack, so the way was cleared for the second goal.

James came on at minute 62, but had little participation in the game. The one who did connect was Falcao García, who arrived on the field at minute 74 and a minute later, on his first ball, he scored with a header to make it 2-0.

Colombia prevailed with authority, without suffering, and the most important thing is that there was a good performance, with high points and victory, necessary for that of confidence.

