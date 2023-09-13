Colombia confirms lineup to face Chile in the qualifying round

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
These are the eleven players chosen by Néstor Lorenzo on date 2.
The doubts were cleared about the starter that Colombia will have to face Chile this Tuesday on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.
The Colombian team faces its second qualifying match, after beating Venezuela in Barranquilla.
The big doubt was about the situation of Juan Guillermo Cuadradovictim of tendonitis.
The alignment
Finally, coach Néstor Lorenzo decided to leave out Cuadrado, given his health condition, and included Carrascal as a first baseman. However, Cuadrado does go to the substitute bench.
As it is, the starting team is the same that played from the second half against Venezuela.
Colombia will form with Vargas; Muñoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado; Lerma, Uribe, Carrascal, Díaz, Arias, Borré.
