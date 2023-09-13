Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Colombia confirms lineup to face Chile in the qualifying round

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia confirms lineup to face Chile in the qualifying round

Colombia

Colombia National Team.

Colombia selection.

These are the eleven players chosen by Néstor Lorenzo on date 2.

The doubts were cleared about the starter that Colombia will have to face Chile this Tuesday on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The Colombian team faces its second qualifying match, after beating Venezuela in Barranquilla.

The big doubt was about the situation of Juan Guillermo Cuadradovictim of tendonitis.

The alignment

Finally, coach Néstor Lorenzo decided to leave out Cuadrado, given his health condition, and included Carrascal as a first baseman. However, Cuadrado does go to the substitute bench.

As it is, the starting team is the same that played from the second half against Venezuela.

Colombia will form with Vargas; Muñoz, Mina, Lucumi, Machado; Lerma, Uribe, Carrascal, Díaz, Arias, Borré.

