On May 2, 2002, a cylinder bomb launched by the former FARC guerrilla hit the church in the municipality of Bojayá, in the east of the country. A hundred people who took refuge inside were killed. Two decades later, the survivors and relatives of the victims commemorate one of the most painful episodes of the Colombian armed conflict.

Before the massacre, the mutilated Christ rested on the altar of the church in Bojayá, a municipality in eastern Colombia. Now, in the commemoration of the twenty years of the massacre, he is carried by the survivors and relatives of the victims as one of the symbols of the community’s resistance.

The Christ travels inside a wooden box along the Atrato River. And he accompanies the procession from Bellavista Nuevo, the municipal center that was built after the massacre, to Bellavista Viejo, where on May 2, 2002 nearly a hundred people died.

The mutilated Christ became one of the symbols of the Bojayá massacre. His figure rested on the altar of the town’s church that was hit by a cylinder bomb launched by the now-defunct FARC guerrilla. © Ricardo Maldonado Rozo / EFE

The rubble of the church narrates the tragedy of that day, when a cylinder bomb launched by the extinct FARC guerrilla hit the site. Its interior had become a refuge from the clashes between said armed group and the paramilitaries.

More than a hundred dead and 1,700 displaced after the massacre

The impact changed the course of the history of Bojayá and became one of the most shocking events of the Colombian armed conflict.

“In the Bojayá (Chocó) massacre, more than a hundred people were killed; 70 were injured and, after the attacks, at least 1,700 people were forcibly displaced from this territory,” says the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).

Two decades later, the victims remember their relatives dressed in white.

“I lost my dad and my little brother, some cousins ​​and I lost many relatives. It is very hard and painful for me to get here because nostalgia invades me, it makes me very sad to come here because there are many memories,” Faustino Flores tells EFE. Palaces.

He was just 12 years old when the massacre occurred. One that, according to him, she says, changed his life forever. Palacios also affirms that even today the inhabitants of Bojayá live in abandonment and that the Chocó region continues to be one of the most forgotten in the country.

Like him, there are many relatives of the victims who traveled to the old town to attend a mass in which many women sang the traditional “alabaos” of the Colombian Pacific.

The commemoration began with a pilgrimage from Bellavista Nuevo, the town that was built after the massacre, to Bellavista Viejo, where a religious ceremony was held. © Ricardo Maldonado Rozo / EFE

A ceremony preceded by a conversation called “Bojayá and Chocó commemorating 20 years between war and oblivion”. One they attended, according to the Colombian newspaper ‘Time‘, “representatives of the Committee for the Rights of Victims, ethnic and territorial authorities, the Comprehensive System for Peace, the UN Human Rights, members of the Church, the international community and representatives of civil society”.

“It should never have happened”: the message of the Commons party

The commemorative date was marked by multiple calls for reconciliation, the construction of memory and non-repetition.

The Comunes party, which emerged from the demobilization of the extinct FARC guerrilla, apologized to the community and the entire country.

“We want to apologize to Bojayá and all of Colombia for the events that occurred 20 years ago. War means a spiral of pain, we must end it with forgiveness, reparation and non-repetition,” said a party statement on its Twitter account.

We want to apologize to Bojayá and all of Colombia for the events that occurred 20 years ago. War means a spiral of pain, we must put an end to it with forgiveness, reparation and non-repetition. We will make every effort so that the pain heals and this country knows that violence will end pic.twitter.com/ZRDehWuR2o — COMMONS 🌹 (@ComunesCoL) May 2, 2022



The former leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londoño, also joined the commemoration. “20 years have passed since the terrible massacre that the disappeared FARC-EP committed in Bojayá. About these atrocious events we feel shame and deep pain for having martyred our people, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

Twenty years have passed since the terrible massacre committed by the disappeared FARC-EP in Bojayá. About these atrocious events we feel shame and deep pain for having martyred our people. We hope to one day heal his wounds and receive his forgiveness. – Rodrigo Londoño (@TimoComunes) May 2, 2022



Londoño added that: “We keep the hope of one day healing his wounds and receiving his forgiveness.”

20 years later: what are the pending demands of the community?

The violence has not disappeared in Bojayá. The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office has issued three alerts in recent years. In these, he warns of the risk of violations of the human rights of the black communities and indigenous peoples of that municipality.

Currently, the sub-region of the Middle Atrato is being crossed by the expansive interests of the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).









07:47

Added to the panorama of the area is the presence of antipersonnel mines and unexploded ordnance that affect Afro and indigenous territories, according to the Colombian media. channel 1

Some threats that have led to eight confinement events since January of last year that, according to the Committee for the Rights of Victims of Bojayá, have affected more than 7,800 people.

The JEP also requested the protection of the lives of the inhabitants of the area through a statement. At the same time, he highlighted some of the pending demands such as “the guarantee of the economic, social and cultural rights of the population; the search for people who have disappeared due to the armed conflict” and “the dismantling of non-state armed groups” .

fear of repetition

As part of the commemoration, the victims showed their dismay at the upsurge of the conflict in some of the neighboring municipalities.

This is how Máxima Asprilla, worshiper and spokesperson for the victims, did it for the newspaper ‘El Espectador’: “Today we resist with our voices. We do not want there to be more episodes like the one that touched us on that horrible day in May. In Nóvita, Napipí (Chocó) and other neighboring places, the same thing we suffered is happening and nobody listens to them.”

The Colombian Victims Unit assures that 38,024 is the number of victims registered for the Bojayá massacre. EFE – RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The fear of a repetition of what happened two years ago is spreading throughout the region and notably affecting the youth. Leyner Palacios, who lost 32 relatives and friends in the massacre and is part of the Truth Commission, told EFE that “after the massacre, more than 50 young people have decided to hang themselves so as not to be recruited.”

The reparation of those affected is another pending. 38,024 is the number of registered victims according to a report delivered by the Victims Unit. A little more than 8,000 are subject to attention and repair.

With EFE and local media