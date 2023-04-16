Sunday, April 16, 2023
Colombia closed with defeat in Cúcuta, in the Billie Jean King Tennis Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia closed with defeat in Cúcuta, in the Billie Jean King Tennis Cup


close

Photo:

The team met the goal of qualifying for the World Group playoffs of the tournament.

Although it had already met the goal of qualifying for the Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoffs, Colombia lost the opportunity to finish first in the Group I Americas series, that was disputed in Cúcuta.

Likewise, the position in this phase does not affect Colombia’s position in the draw for the playoffs, which will be played in November of this year.

Argentina finished in first place by beating the local delegation 2-0 on the clay courts of the Tennis Golf Club in the capital of Norte de Santander.

This is how Argentina secured first place

The first point for the albicelestes was achieved by Marti Capurro, beating local Yuliana Monroy 6-1, 6-0. In the second hour, Argentina’s Julia Riera defeated Colombian María Fernanda Herazo 6-3, 6-2 to secure the final point.

The Colombian team, with the captaincy of Fabiola Zuluaga and which also included Emiliana Arango and María Paulina Pérez, qualified for the first time in this instance since 2008.

Photo:

Sergio Acero, CEET.

It is worth remembering that the competition format is a single round robin where everyone faces each other. In this zone were Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Bolivia.

The first two of the group, Argentina and Colombia, qualified for the playoffs. Chile assured the permanence and Guatemala and Peru are playing this Saturday the box to continue in this group. Bolivia has already fallen.

Each of the series will be played over three games (two singles and one doubles), which will be played to the best of three sets.

SPORTS
With information from Fedecoltenis

