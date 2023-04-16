Colombia closed with defeat in Cúcuta, in the Billie Jean King Tennis Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Photo:
The team met the goal of qualifying for the World Group playoffs of the tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Although it had already met the goal of qualifying for the Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoffs, Colombia lost the opportunity to finish first in the Group I Americas series, that was disputed in Cúcuta.
Likewise, the position in this phase does not affect Colombia’s position in the draw for the playoffs, which will be played in November of this year.
Argentina finished in first place by beating the local delegation 2-0 on the clay courts of the Tennis Golf Club in the capital of Norte de Santander.
This is how Argentina secured first place
The first point for the albicelestes was achieved by Marti Capurro, beating local Yuliana Monroy 6-1, 6-0. In the second hour, Argentina’s Julia Riera defeated Colombian María Fernanda Herazo 6-3, 6-2 to secure the final point.
The Colombian team, with the captaincy of Fabiola Zuluaga and which also included Emiliana Arango and María Paulina Pérez, qualified for the first time in this instance since 2008.
It is worth remembering that the competition format is a single round robin where everyone faces each other. In this zone were Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Bolivia.
The first two of the group, Argentina and Colombia, qualified for the playoffs. Chile assured the permanence and Guatemala and Peru are playing this Saturday the box to continue in this group. Bolivia has already fallen.
Each of the series will be played over three games (two singles and one doubles), which will be played to the best of three sets.
SPORTS
With information from Fedecoltenis
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #closed #defeat #Cúcuta #Billie #Jean #King #Tennis #Cup
Leave a Reply