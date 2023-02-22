Colombia closed with another tie in the Women’s Revelations Cup

The Colombia selection The women’s tournament closed its participation in the Women’s Revelations Cup, in León (Mexico), with another tie, drawing 1-1 with the local team.

The team led by Nelson Abadía remains undefeated in their preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It is the ninth game they have played since the end of the women’s Copa América, in which they obtained the place by finishing in second place, behind Brazil.

Catalina Usme returned to goal with the Colombian National Team

Colombia began winning with a goal from Catherine Usme, at 12 minutes. The experienced attacker from América de Cali took a free kick from great distance and took a bad save from goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Usme confirmed herself as the top scorer for the Colombian National Team in its entire history, with 39 goals. She scored again after four matches.

Mexico’s equalizer came after 21 minutes, when Stephany Mayor came to finish off the area after a cross from Mayra Delgadillo. The Mexican’s shot managed to deflect Daniela Arias and misplaced goalkeeper Katherine Tapia.

Ingrid Guerra (27), in action against Mexico.

Mexico kept the title. It equaled in points and goals with Colombia, but secured first place due to the fewest number of yellow cards. Earlier in the day, Nigeria beat Costa Rica 1-0 to claim third place.

Colombia will play again on April 7. The Colombian Football Federation announced this Tuesday a new friendly, against France, at the Gabriel Montpied stadium in Clermont-Ferrand.

The National Team was placed in group H of the World Cup, along with Germany, Morocco and South Korea. The first match will be on July 25, against the Asians, in Sydney (Australia). In Colombian time, the meeting will be at 9 pm on July 24.

SPORTS

More sports news