The four children of the Huitoto ethnic group, who for over a month wandered in the Colombian jungle, after a plane crash last May 1st in which three people died, including their mother, arrived by plane in Bogota’, were at board a Colombian army medical plane that landed at a military airport. The children were found alive yesterday by rescuers. The little ones – 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, nine-year-old Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, four-year-old Tien Ranoque Mucutuy and 11-month-old Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy – traveled from San Jose’ del Guaviare to the capital aboard an army aircraft, together to their father, one of their grandparents and other family members. At the air base, where four ambulances were waiting for them, the children were taken off the plane on stretchers and transferred to the military hospital in Bogota’ where medical checks and the process of hydration and nutrition will continue.



