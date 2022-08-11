Colombia celebrates: qualifies for the Pan American Games in women’s volleyball

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Women’s volleyball.
Colombian Volleyball Federation
Great victory of the national team against Peru.
August 10, 2022, 09:03 PM
Colombian sport is celebrating. After the great victory of Colombia in the U-20 Soccer World Cup against Germany, the turn was for the women’s volleyball team, which had a great performance and got into the Pan Americans.
Colombia played this Wednesday the quota to the Pan American Games in Chile 2023, and it did not disappoint. They won 3-0 against Peru, in the qualifier in San Juan, Argentina.
It was a match that Colombia, led by Antonio Rizolahad control, and in which he was able to impose himself forcefully.
This Thursday, Colombia faces Argentina.
SPORTS
