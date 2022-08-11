Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia celebrates: qualifies for the Pan American Games in women’s volleyball

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

women's volleyball

Women’s volleyball.

Photo:

Colombian Volleyball Federation

Women’s volleyball.

Great victory of the national team against Peru.

Colombian sport is celebrating. After the great victory of Colombia in the U-20 Soccer World Cup against Germany, the turn was for the women’s volleyball team, which had a great performance and got into the Pan Americans.

Colombia played this Wednesday the quota to the Pan American Games in Chile 2023, and it did not disappoint. They won 3-0 against Peru, in the qualifier in San Juan, Argentina.

It was a match that Colombia, led by Antonio Rizolahad control, and in which he was able to impose himself forcefully.

This Thursday, Colombia faces Argentina.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #celebrates #qualifies #Pan #American #Games #womens #volleyball

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Judge blocks pro-life law in US state of Wyoming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.