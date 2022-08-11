Colombia celebrates: qualifies for the Pan American Games in women’s volleyball

Colombian sport is celebrating. After the great victory of Colombia in the U-20 Soccer World Cup against Germany, the turn was for the women’s volleyball team, which had a great performance and got into the Pan Americans.

Colombia played this Wednesday the quota to the Pan American Games in Chile 2023, and it did not disappoint. They won 3-0 against Peru, in the qualifier in San Juan, Argentina.

It was a match that Colombia, led by Antonio Rizolahad control, and in which he was able to impose himself forcefully.

This Thursday, Colombia faces Argentina.

